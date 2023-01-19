What is the Love Island phone for 2023?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Love Island is officially back for another season, jetting a pack of eligible single people off to South Africa in search of their soulmate. We're only three episodes in, but the drama is already coming thick and fast – we've got three new islanders and the promise of a re-coupling at the end of the week.

In amongst footage of Will's wild dancing and Shaq slowly becoming smitten, eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed that the islanders all use the same phone on set. Every cry of "I've just got a text" and every group selfie is taken on the same handset. But which phone are they using for 2023?

That would be the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Google have held a partnership with Love Island before, and the handsets make a return for season 9.

The Pixel 7 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones on the market right now. It comes packed with a host of brilliant AI-powered features, making it incredibly easy to use. This is perhaps most evident in the camera, where zoomed in shots are intelligently re-mapped to remove grain and produce a crisper, more accurate end result.

Plus, features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur make use of AI to edit photos after they are taken. With Magic Eraser, unwanted background subjects can be removed from the shot, while Photo Unblur can undo the effects of camera shake to bring your subject back into focus. It can even use this magic on images which weren't shot on a Pixel phone!

Elsewhere, Adaptive Battery Life utilises the AI to understand your usage habits and provide the best battery life possible. That means you can get some truly brilliant battery life – our reviewer found 16 hours of intense usage could only drain around 60% of the Pixel 7 Pro's battery life!

Want to see more of the Pixel 7 Pro? You can tune into Love Island on ITV2 at 9pm every night, or catch up on ITVX.