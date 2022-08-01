How to watch Love Island 2022 final for free and what time does it air

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Love Island 2022 finale is upon us. Which couple will be crowned champions and walk away with the £50,000 prize money? Even then, will they decide to split or steal the cash? Oh, the drama of it all!

Since the hugely popular dating show began, unbelievably, not one couple has decided to pull a Golden Balls and steal the money for themselves – could tonight be the first? The 2021 series was won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon who shared the prize, though sadly split up shortly afterwards. Let's hope love will last longer for tonight's winning pair.

Set to premiere on ITV2 in the UK on August 1st, 2022, fans around can tune in to watch the Love Island 2022 finale for free at 21:00 BST. If you are located in the US, Australia or otherwise, there are still a few solutions to make sure you don't miss anything – most notably by using a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

The four finalists are made up of Davide and Ekin-Sua, Luca and Gemma, Andrew and Tasha, and last but not least, Dami and Indiyah. Everyone has their favourites, of course, so thankfully we don't have that much longer to find out once

What time is the Love Island 2022 final?

The Love Island 2022 final will premiere at 21:00 BST / 16:00 EST on August 1st, 2022. The dating show normally runs for approximately 65-minutes but the final will give viewers an extra 30 minutes, meaning it will end at 22:35 BST / 17:35 EST. What a treat.

How to watch Love Island 2022 for free in the UK

(opens in new tab) To watch the Love Island 2022 from the UK, simply head on over to the ITV hub (opens in new tab) or tune into the channel via terrestrial television at 21:00 BST to watch it live for free. All you need to do is make an account (if you haven't got one already) as well as own a valid UK TV license, and then you can stream ITV at no cost.

How to watch Love Island 2022 final in the US?

(opens in new tab) Those in the US can watch the Love Island 2022 final via the streaming platform Hulu, however, it won't be available until a couple weeks after it airs. An estimation for when it will appear is August 17th, 2022.

How to watch Love Island 2022 final from outside the UK and US

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch the Love Island 2022 final live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.



As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address, which identifies your location.



Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country.



When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.



Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it.



To live stream Love Island 2022, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you.



