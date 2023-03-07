We could see the Samsung Galaxy Glasses sooner than we thought...

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Galaxy Unpacked event last month offered a buffet of Samsung goodness. Fans could feast on new phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 laptop range.

But arguably the biggest revelation came at the end of the show, as representatives from Samsung, Qualcomm and Google took to the stage to discuss a new XR project they were working on.

Recently, a trademark filing for Samsung Galaxy Glasses has given us an indication of what that might be. It certainly sounds like a device similar to the Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition and the swathes of other AR tech on show at MWC 2023.

And now it seems we may get a glimpse of the device sooner than we'd anticipated. That's at least according to popular tech tipster, The Galox, who's cryptic tweet (opens in new tab) seems to indicate that the glasses will make an appearance at a Galaxy event this year.

According to The Galox, a vast array of new Samsung devices are set to launch in August, including new Samsung phones, tablets and an update to the Samsung Galaxy Watch line. But, alongside the expected devices, there are set to be a few surprises, said The Galox, followed by a sunglasses emoji. Okay, it's not the most cast-iron leak we've ever seen, but it certainly seems like a possibility.

If we do get a look in August, it's likely to be a work-in-progress version. With the name only trademarked in recent days, and the partnership unveiled earlier this year, it's unlikely that a commercial variant would be ready so soon.

But it's still a very cool update, and one which could set the tone for the next generation of consumer technology at Samsung. T-minus five months, and counting...