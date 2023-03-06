Samsung Galaxy Glasses and Samsung Galaxy Ring trademarks filed

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event last month, we saw the release of a whole host of Samsung products. That included the first official look at the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

But they weren't the only revelations to come out of the event. At the end of the show, senior representatives from Samsung, Google and Qualcomm took to the stage to talk about an Extended Reality project that they were working on together.

Details were sparse, but the intent was clear – putting their three heads together to make the most of each brands' individual strengths. And now, it looks like we might have more details about what is coming from that project.

Samsung have trademarked two names in the USA for new products. The first, Samsung Galaxy Glasses, is listed under sections for VR headsets and similar AR technology. It certainly sounds like a product that could rival devices like the Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition we saw launched at MWC 2023, though there's nothing more than the name to go on.

There's also a listing for a Samsung Galaxy Ring. There's no indication that this forms part of the three-way partnership unveiled at the Unpacked event, but it still sounds like a great option for health tracking fans who prefer a different approach to traditional smartwatches. It sounds like it would follow a similar approach to the Oura ring, which has been around for a few years now.

There's no indication as to when these products might hit the market – or indeed if they ever will. As we've seen before, brands will often patent lots of technology that they work on, with no guarantee of any commercial output. But given the breadth of information on these two, I'd wager that they're more likely than most to see the light of day.