The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 looks incredible in these renders

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range isn't the only exciting product we'll see at Samsung Unpacked on 1 February. The new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series will launch globally on that date too.

We really rate the Galaxy Book: in our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review, we said it's "portable, classy and a productivity powerhouse". And the new versions for 2023 look even better thanks to tiny bezels and in some models, some of the best displays in the business. The specifications are impressive too.

What to expect from the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Book 3

Two sets of specifications have leaked, for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro/360 and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Tech site MySmartPrice reports (opens in new tab) that there will be five models in all, and it's used the supplied specifications for the Pro and Ultra to produce realistic renders of the two devices.

As you can see from the image above, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 looks pretty tasty: it can be rotated 360 degrees, hence the name, and it has stylus support too. Inside there's a 13th generation Intel Evo i7, and it appears to have a screen size of roughly 14 inches.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro is expected to come in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch, with a 3K AMOLED display. There will be a choice of 13th gen Intel processors, the Core i5-1340P and Core i7-1360P, and both will offer 16GB of DDR5 RAM, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIE Gen4 SSD storage.

Price and shipping dates haven't been confirmed yet but we'll no doubt get all the information at Samsung Unpacked next week.