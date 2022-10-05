Walmart challenges Amazon with Pre-Black Friday sales event

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Last week, Amazon announced its second Prime Day event (opens in new tab) of the year, the Prime Early Access sale, which will be taking place on 11th-12th October. Not one to be outdone, Walmart (opens in new tab) has recently announced that it will be running its ‘Rollbacks & More’ savings event in the same week.

Starting on 10th October 2022, the Walmart ‘Rollbacks & More’ savings event (opens in new tab) is giving customers the opportunity to shop for the best deals in advance of Black Friday and the festive season. According to Walmart, the deals will be across a wide range of products and brands, including Rollbacks on electronics, fashion, toys, homeware and much more, in store and online.

While the Prime Early Access sale is running for two days, Walmart has done one better by holding its event from 10th-13th October, giving Walmart shoppers 3 days to take advantage of low prices sitewide.

With the Black Friday (opens in new tab) sales over a month away, many retailers like Amazon and Walmart are slashing their prices, so people can start their Christmas shopping early, in response to the cost of living crisis. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still expected to be huge this year, but if you’re panicking about affording Christmas, the Prime Early Access sale and the Walmart 'Rollbacks & More’ savings event is the best way to get your gift buying done early.

The main difference between next week’s sales from Amazon and Walmart is that the Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members only. So, to shop the Prime Day 2 sale next week, you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) account to do so. For the Walmart ‘Rollbacks & More’ savings event, you can shop the sale without having to be a Walmart+ member.

The official Walmart ‘Rollbacks & More’ savings event isn’t live until 10th October but shoppers can already shop thousands of Rollbacks offers (opens in new tab) right now. Currently at Walmart, shoppers can get half price toys (opens in new tab), low prices on tech, home and garden furniture and fashion, plus up to 65% on flash picks (opens in new tab).

How to get a free Walmart+ account for the Walmart October sale

As we mentioned previously, you don’t have to have a Walmart+ (opens in new tab) membership to shop the Walmart ‘Rollbacks & More’ savings event. However, if you’re a regular Walmart shopper, you might want to consider signing up for an account for special offers and exclusive discounts.

Walmart+ is a paid subscription service which offers members exclusive Walmart benefits, including free shipping, low prices on fuel, rewards points and free Paramount+ membership. Alongside all these benefits, Walmart+ allows its members to shop special events and promotions early before anyone else, including sales like Black Friday and new product releases.

Walmart+ is $12.95 a month or an annual fee of $98 a year. If you’re a new Walmart+ member, you can sign up and get a free 30-day trial. So, if you want early access to Walmart deals during Black Friday or for this special Walmart ‘Rollbacks & More’ savings event, sign up now and shop the sales for free.