Vodafone SIM only deal delivers 100GB data with no upfront costs for £16 a month

Vodafone SIM only deals
(Image credit: Vodafone)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

Switching from a pay monthly contract to SIM only is a great way to save money and cut down on your monthly bills. The cost of living really hit hard this month, so making the switch to one of the best SIM only deals can definitely save some cash in the long run.

To help you pinch some extra pennies, we’ve found a top SIM only deal from Vodafone. Right now, you can get the Vodafone Red 100GB data SIM only deal for just £16 a month, through phone comparison retailer, Fonehouse.

View the Vodafone 100GB SIM only deal

For just £16 on a Vodafone Red SIM only plan, you receive 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes with no upfront costs and a contract length of 24 months.

Vodafone Red is a huge step up from the Vodafone Basics plan and is a lower cost option than the Vodafone Unlimited plan. The Vodafone Red pay monthly plans are a great choice for most people and have great features, including speeds, roaming, calling and coverage. For example, the 100GB data SIM only plan is 5G ready, comes with a personal hotspot and has no data speed caps.

To view the 100GB data SIM only plan from Vodafone, click the link above or keep reading for more SIM only deals from Vodafone, Three and Smarty.

100GB data SIM only plan: £16 a month at Vodafone

The 100GB data SIM only plan from Vodafone is just £16 a month on a 24-month Vodafone Red contract. It comes with 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes, plus top speeds and roaming features. You don’t have to pay anything upfront, making switching to SIM only that much easier.

View Deal

If you’re interested in Vodafone as your mobile and network provider, Vodafone has regular deals on its pay monthly phones and SIM only contracts. From third party retailers like Fonehouse and Carphone Warehouse, you can find lots of SIM only cashback offers. If you don’t mind doing the work and claiming for cashback, you can get your monthly SIM only spend down to £8.50 a month. Check out our SIM only comparison table below for more.

While you’ll typically find more deals from third parties, the Vodafone website also has some top deals across its data packages. If you’re interested in more data, you can get the 150GB data SIM only plan from Vodafone for just £20 a month.

150GB data SIM only plan: £20 a month at Vodafone

The 150GB data SIM only plan is just £20 a month on a Vodafone Red 24 month contract. It’s 5G ready at no extra cost and includes 30GB of additional data. This SIM only deal also has unlimited minutes, texts and all the other features you can expect from a Vodafone Red package.

View Deal

If you’re interested in a different supplier, we recommend looking at SIM only deals from Three and Smarty. The best deal we’ve found from Three is the 100GB data SIM only plan at just £12 a month.

Smarty is powered by Three’s network and regularly has huge deals on its SIM only packages. Until the 6th April, Smarty is offering extra data at no extra cost on its SIM only plans, for example the 30GB plan comes with an extra 30GB for just £10 a month and the 50GB plan comes with an extra 150GB of data for £15 a month.

SIM Only
SIM only
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
12 months
at Three
Editor's Pick
SIM Only
Voxi 15GB Sim Only
15GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Voxi
1 month
at VOXI
Unlimited social media data
SIM Only
iD Pay Monthly SIM
12GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
1 month
at ID Mobile
Best under £10 a month
SIM Only
SIM only
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
12 months
at Three
Cheapest unlimited data plan
SIM Only
SIM Only
150GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
EE
24 months
at EE Mobile
Best on EE
SIM Only
SIM Card Triple SIM
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Talkmobile
1 month
at TalkMobile
SIM Only
SIM Card Triple SIM
4GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Talkmobile
1 month
at TalkMobile
SIM Only
Contract SIM Only Voice
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
12 months
at Three
SIM Only
SIM only
2GBdata
1000 mins
1000texts
Lebara Mobile
1 month
at Lebara Mobile
SIM Only
3GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Smarty
1 month
at Smarty
TOPICS
Deals Phones
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3.com, Bethan covers all things deals, unsurprisingly! Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, magazines and on a variety of topics, from jewellery and fashion, to food and telecoms. In her spare time, Bethan enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

