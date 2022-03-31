Vodafone SIM only deal delivers 100GB data with no upfront costs for £16 a month

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Switching from a pay monthly contract to SIM only is a great way to save money and cut down on your monthly bills. The cost of living really hit hard this month, so making the switch to one of the best SIM only deals can definitely save some cash in the long run.

To help you pinch some extra pennies, we’ve found a top SIM only deal from Vodafone. Right now, you can get the Vodafone Red 100GB data SIM only deal for just £16 a month, through phone comparison retailer, Fonehouse.

View the Vodafone 100GB SIM only deal

For just £16 on a Vodafone Red SIM only plan, you receive 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes with no upfront costs and a contract length of 24 months.

Vodafone Red is a huge step up from the Vodafone Basics plan and is a lower cost option than the Vodafone Unlimited plan. The Vodafone Red pay monthly plans are a great choice for most people and have great features, including speeds, roaming, calling and coverage. For example, the 100GB data SIM only plan is 5G ready, comes with a personal hotspot and has no data speed caps.

To view the 100GB data SIM only plan from Vodafone, click the link above or keep reading for more SIM only deals from Vodafone, Three and Smarty.

100GB data SIM only plan: £16 a month at Vodafone

The 100GB data SIM only plan from Vodafone is just £16 a month on a 24-month Vodafone Red contract. It comes with 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes, plus top speeds and roaming features. You don’t have to pay anything upfront, making switching to SIM only that much easier.

If you’re interested in Vodafone as your mobile and network provider, Vodafone has regular deals on its pay monthly phones and SIM only contracts. From third party retailers like Fonehouse and Carphone Warehouse, you can find lots of SIM only cashback offers. If you don’t mind doing the work and claiming for cashback, you can get your monthly SIM only spend down to £8.50 a month. Check out our SIM only comparison table below for more.

While you’ll typically find more deals from third parties, the Vodafone website also has some top deals across its data packages. If you’re interested in more data, you can get the 150GB data SIM only plan from Vodafone for just £20 a month.

150GB data SIM only plan: £20 a month at Vodafone

The 150GB data SIM only plan is just £20 a month on a Vodafone Red 24 month contract. It’s 5G ready at no extra cost and includes 30GB of additional data. This SIM only deal also has unlimited minutes, texts and all the other features you can expect from a Vodafone Red package.

If you’re interested in a different supplier, we recommend looking at SIM only deals from Three and Smarty. The best deal we’ve found from Three is the 100GB data SIM only plan at just £12 a month .