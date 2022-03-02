Three SIM only deal delivers 100GB of data for just £12 a month

Now that we’re officially into March, the cost of living is reportedly set to really hit this month. Energy bills and train tickets have already risen significantly for some so finding money-saving deals on broadband, mobiles and subscriptions can definitely help pinch a few pennies.

We’ve been on the lookout for the best SIM only deals and we’ve found a strong one from Three. Right now, Three are currently offering its 100GB SIM only data plan at just £12 a month.

View the 100GB SIM only plan from Three

For just £12 a month on Three’s 12 month Advanced Plan, customers receive 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes, plus it’s 5G ready at no extra costs.

Three Advanced Plans are all inclusive plans that offer data, texts and minutes and a range of premium extras. All plans are 5G ready and come with Go Roam so you can use your phone abroad without being charged. Data can also be used to create a personal hotspot to connect with your other devices and get them online when there’s no WiFi.

Switching to a SIM only deal is a great way to save money on your phone bills and this deal from Three is not one to miss. To shop this 100GB SIM only plan from Three, click the link above or keep reading for more SIM only deals.

100GB data SIM only plan: £12 per month at Three

100GB data SIM only plan: £12 per month at Three
The 100GB data SIM only plan from Three is just £12 a month on a 12 month Advanced Plan contract. There are no upfront costs and this SIM only plan comes with unlimited minutes and texts, easy roaming and personal hotspots. 5G is also available if and when you need it.

View Deal

If you’re looking for more data or cheaper prices, Three is also offering some top discounts on its SIMs and contracts where you can get 6 months for half price.

If you prefer a different supplier, Smarty is powered by Three’s network and has some of the cheapest SIM prices on the market. Currently, Smarty is offering its 30GB SIM only plan with an extra 30GB for just £10 a month or you can get the popular 50GB data plan with an extra 150GB of data at £15 a month.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3.com, Bethan covers all things deals, unsurprisingly! Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, magazines and on a variety of topics, from jewellery and fashion, to food and telecoms. In her spare time, Bethan enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

