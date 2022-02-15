Smarty SIM only deal delivers 60GB data for just £10 per month

With the cost of living set to deepen in the next few months, T3 are on the lookout for top mobile, broadband and subscription deals. Some of the best SIM only deals can be found at Smarty and we’ve found a great SIM only deal running until April.

Right now, Smarty are offering their 30GB SIM only plan with an extra 30GB of data for free.

View the 60GB SIM only plan at Smarty

Customers can currently get Smarty’s popular 30GB data plan with double the data. At just £10 (the original 30GB plan price), customers can get 60GB of data, unlimited calls and texts, plus no contract length.

Due to the increase of energy bills and other price hikes, Smarty is promising new and existing customers that they won’t face any annual price rises. Their 1-month rolling plans means you can start and cancel at any time and you won’t be affected by any price increases during your contract term.

This promotion is running until early April so click the link above to get double the data for just £10 a month. For more information on this 60GB SIM only plan, keep reading.

60GB data SIM only plan: £10 per month at Smarty

Get 60GB of data for just £10 a month at Smarty. For a limited time, customers can get the popular 30GB SIM plan with an extra 30GB of data with no price increase. Powered by Three’s network, this Smarty SIM only plan comes with superfast 3G, 4G and 5G speeds for easy roaming, downloading and streaming. Deal ends 6th April.

But the deals don't stop there! If you want even more data, Smarty are currently offering their 50GB data plan with an extra 150GB of data for free. For just £15 a month, you can get 200GB data for 12 months.