Ubisoft festive bonanza: Assassin's Creed Valhalla giveaway and more

Ubisoft has announced that it will be marking the festive season with a bunch of freebies for gamers – including in-game content for the newly released Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The ‘Happy Holidays’ promotion has been running all week, and wraps up today, so there's still time to grab your gifts!

The promotion kicked off on Monday, December 14, and wraps up today, with a slew of content, and Ubisoft isn't skimping on the quality of the Ubi-gifts, either: an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s content package, including the Seafarer Settlement pack with the Bayek outfit of Eivor – a somewhat mythologised gaming skin that has reached legendary status in Valhalla’s world of Vikings, was offered earlier this week.

On Thursday, gamers were treated to an in-game prize that unlocked the Power Suit outfit and Ubisoft Mask to use with the game's characters in Watch Dogs: Legion; today, gamers can master their motorbikes with a completely free copy of Trials Rising Standard Edition for PC.

These giveaways must be downloaded on the day; importantly, once downloaded though, users without the base games can still activate the reward if they plan on purchasing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or any of the other gifts at a later date.

To redeem the giveaway, visit the Happy Holidays promo link and hit ‘Register Now’; alternatively, the downloads can be made directly from the Ubisoft Connect ecosystem, accessible through the desktop app, website, or mobile app. Those more familiar with Uplay can be sure that Ubisoft Connect is a rebranding of the original rewards’ portal.

This applies to all the daily gifts, which have run concurrently this week, so make sure you download today's for your latest pre-Christmas treat.