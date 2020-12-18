PS5 gets 5G PlayStation Portable console partner in stunning reveal video

With the PS5 now out and, aside from many gamers left still wondering where to buy PlayStation 5 any time soon at RRP, the first reports about incoming major PS5 accessories are starting to build.

And two of the most notable have been the PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality gaming headset, as well as an all-new PlayStation Portable 5G (PSP 5G).

The first whispers about the possibility of a next-gen, streaming-focused PlayStation Portable console first slipped out back in May 2018, and since then wisps of rumor smoke have kept the dream of a PSP 5G alive, despite Sony officially not confirming anything.

Well, now, we've got our best look yet at just what the next-gen PSP could look like courtesy of this video.

The 5G PSP shown off in this video is the work of talented future tech designer PHConcepts, who created the concept to envisage just what sort of design a new system could have.

The console is quite a looker, too, with a thin form-factor, spacious screen, and gorgeous matte black texture finish.

In terms of how the PlayStation Portable 5G is outfitted, it has a d-pad, thumbstick and PlayStation button to the left of the screen, as well as the traditional cross, square, triangle, circle 4-button array on the right along with a second thumbstick and brace of further buttons.

On either side of the console there is also a pair of speakers, while on its bottom there is a USB Type-C port for charging. On the top edge of the system are a typical LB, LT, RB, RT buttons, but as you would expect from a system that is designed with 5G gaming in mind, there is no cartridge slot.

On the rear of this PSP 5G is a triple camera array along with flash and depth sensors, as well as the Sony and PlayStation logos.

(Image credit: PHConcepts)

Overall, we think this is one classy PSP 5G concept design, and one that shows how a new system could very much resemble a modern smartphone in design and size. Indeed, we think this design really raises the idea that Sony's next-gen PS5 portable companion could actually be very much a phone in many ways.

After all, right now Sony's Xperia mobiles (such as the Sony Xperia 1 II) today boast rapid 5G connections, powerful camera systems, high-resolution screens and immersive sound systems.

And, it is obvious that Sony also has gaming controls on lock, with its PS5 DualSense controller absolutely stunning in both form and function. And it also has the games and gaming ecosystem already to go too.

Throw those things together, all of which Sony currently owns and, arguably, is a master of, and you've got a 5G PlayStation Portable very similar to what is depicted here.

We're incredibly excited here at T3 for a new PlayStation Portable, as well as a next-gen PSVR 2 headset, and feel that if these accessories are realised, Sony really will have the ultimate gaming ecosystem, and one that cannot be matched by its fiercest foe, Microsoft Xbox.

Here's hoping we hear more from the Japanese gamer master soon.