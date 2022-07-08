Tudor Ranger is a new 39mm tool watch for the gentleman adventurer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tudor has revealed a new version of its Ranger 39mm tool watch. The model celebrates the 70th anniversary of the start of the two-year British North Greenland Expedition, which began in 1952 and included scientific studies into glaciology and meteorology.

Powered by a Manufacturer Calibre MT5402 automatic movement with a "weekend-proof" 70-hour power reserve and 27 jewels, the Tudor Ranger features a satin-brushed 316L steel case with a matching fixed bezel and domed sapphire crystal. The water is water resistant to 100 metres.

There are three strap options to pick from, including an olive green Jacquard fabric band with red and beige stripes, a hybrid rubber and leather option, and a stainless steel bracelet with Tudor's T-fit quick-adjustment clasp.

(Image credit: Tudor)

The Ranger has a grained and domed matt black dial with hour markers and hands painted with Swiss Super-LumiNova for nighttime legibility.

This timepiece marks a welcome return for the Ranger name, which was first registered by Tudor and Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf in 1929, when it was used to add an adventurous aspect to certain watches.

Later, Tudor Oyster Prince watches were used by members of the British North Greenland Expedition. Although these timepieces didn't use the Ranger name, subsequent Ranger models have leaned towards the adventurous nature of tool watches, being robust, practical and (relatively) affordable.

(Image credit: Tudor)

An unusual quirk of the new Ranger, but also a nod to tool watches from the past, is how the 3, 6, 9 and 12 numerals are coated in luminescent material, giving them a beige finish and making them glow at night. Their colour also compliments the grained black dial and is close to matching the Tudor logo and Ranger name.

The hands are unique to this model, and a smart design flourish is found with the red tip of the second hand.

An impressive 70 hours of power reserve from the automatic movement means the wearer should be able to take the Ranger off on a Friday and put it back on at the start of the following week without needing to wind it back up and reset the time.

The new Tudor Ranger is priced from £2,120 for the fabric strap, rising to £2,420 for the stainless steel bracelet.