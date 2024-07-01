New free rival to Netflix arrives with over 20,000 movies and TV shows

Tubi features films and shows from Disney, Lionsgate, Sony and more

Quick Summary

Tubi is coming to the UK on 15 July 2024.

All content on the successful movie and TV streaming service is completely free to watch, with adverts replacing subscription fees.

The ad-supported streaming service Tubi has already firmly established itself in the US and Canada, with almost 80 million monthly active users there. Now it is coming to the UK with its library of over 20,000 movies and TV shows available to watch on demand.

Tubi is a completely free service which offers blockbuster films and TV series from partnering broadcasters and studios, such as Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. There are also Tubi Originals on the platform, which are exclusive.

Tubi screengrab

(Image credit: Tubi)

On its launch in the UK, which kicks off on Monday 15 July 2024, the streaming service will also feature British classic movies alongside the Hollywood fare. There will be specialist content too, such as Bollywood and Nollywood films, plus Arthouse Cinema.

"At a time when traditional programming feels homogenous and when finding what to watch feels like a chore, Tubi has been effective at delivering delight beyond the monoculture with content that appeals to diverse and vibrant fandoms,” said the managing director of international at Tubi, David Salmon.

"We believe that we can build a brilliantly broad, culturally ambitious offering that puts UK audiences back at the centre, and makes it fun and easy to enjoy great entertainment from around the world."

The service vows to remain free and keep to a "low ad load". It will be available across iOS, Android, on the web and, in the "coming weeks", offered on "every major connected TV platform". That should include all the popular streaming devices.

It's not yet known what movies and shows to expect on launch in the UK, but the US service currently plays host to the likes of Doctor Who, Line of Duty, and other BBC and ITV shows, plus sci-fi hits Farscape and Babylon 5.

Movies available on the platform include The Terminator, Labyrinth, Aquaman, the Margot Robbie-starrer Birds of Prey, and cult hits, like Donnie Darko, Heathers and Hellraiser.

