Try this low-impact bodyweight HIIT workout to burn calories and lose fat

HIIT workouts are great for many reasons, the most popular being that research shows they’re an effective way to burn calories and lose fat in a short space of time. But, if you can’t deal with the very high intensity moves that some of these workouts include (we’re talking burpees, jumping squats, mountain climbers) then try this HIIT workout instead. There’s no jumping involved, but it’ll still get your heart racing and burn calories. Plus, it requires no equipment. Just make sure you’re wearing your best workout shoes so you’re stable and to avoid injuries.

As well as burning calories during your workout, another reason to try HIIT is that it also burns calories post-workout too. According to MyProtein: "After a HIIT workout the body needs to consume extra oxygen to return the body to its normal state. This process, known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption or EPOC, burns calories for up to 24 hours after the workout." So, even when you're recovering you're still burning calories — result!

For this workout you’re going to do one exercise for 40 seconds, rest for 20 seconds and so on. There’s five exercises to get through and you want to do three rounds of the workout in total. Make sure you do a five minute warm-up to reduce the likelihood of injury and have your best gym water bottle nearby so you can stay hydrated in between your rests. Ready? Here’s your workout:

Squat to toes

Inch worm

Turkish get up

Press up with toe taps (alternative: do knee press ups and knee taps)

Crunches