Forget running – This 10-minute cardio workout can help you burn 200 calories at home

Running is one of the best exercises to burn calories (and fat) and improve heart health, mobility and more. However, sometimes, it can be hard to find the motivation to leave the comfort of your home to exercise, especially if the weather is terrible. What's the solution? This 10-minute home workout can help you burn around 200 calories. Sounds too good to be true? No one said it was going to be a walk in the park...

High-intensity interval training (or HIIT) might have a reputation for being too hardcore, but it doesn't have to be. Yes, HIIT requires your heart rate to surge, but only for a short period, and there is always plenty of rest between exercises to help you recover. Better still, HIIT workouts are short, allowing you to slot a quick session between other engagements without much trouble. Here are five more reasons you should try HIIT today. Now, onto the workout!

This a 10-minute, one-round, no-equipment HIIT workout that features no exercise more than once (a.k.a. no-repeat). All you need is a pair of sturdy trainers (check out T3's best workout shoes and best cross-training shoe guide) and possibly an exercise mat. You should perform each move for 30 seconds, followed by a 15-second break. Feel free to adjust the intensity, so you don't feel too out of breath during the session. The exercises featured in the workout are:

Squat and side jab (alternating hands) – Sit back into the those squats as deep as you can

'Ghost ropes' – like jump ropes but without the ropes

Alternating Jumping/Seal jacks

Standing knee-to-elbow (alternating sides)

Bird/dog crunch (right)

Bird/dog crunch (left)

Knee hugs (alternating sides)

Bicycle crunches

High knees

Squat jacks

Mountain climbers

Cross punch (alternating)

Push-ups

