Burn calories and torch fat in 3 minutes with this bodyweight home workout

A good workout doesn't have to be long. Take, for example, this 3-minute HIIT workout that gets your heart rate up and moves your whole body around to give your metabolism a good ol' kick in the butt. Do it in the morning before breakfast, and you'll be set for the whole day! Ready to get rid of that jelly belly?

HIIT, or High-intensity interval training, typically involves repeated high-intensity, full-body workouts lasting between 30 seconds and 60 seconds, followed by a short rest interval. The aim of this exercise format is to enhance athletic performance while your muscles are being deprived of oxygen.

This form of exercise is great for improving cardiovascular (heart) health, including your VO2 level and conditioning your muscles, and boosting metabolism (here's how to boost metabolism naturally). HIIT exercises, because of their high-intensity nature, tend to burn more calories than conventional cardio exercises, which can instead increase your excess post-exercise oxygen consumption effect (EPOC).

To top it all off, HIIT classes can be an inexpensive undertaking as little or no equipment is required except for an exercise mat for comfort. Seems like a no-brainer to us! Read more about the benefits of HIIT workouts by clicking on the highlighted text.

In this bitesize exercise, a single cycle can be performed in under three minutes. In the above video, Kayla demonstrates five HIIT moves that give you a full-body workout; only an exercise mat (and some determination) is required. Complete as many reps in 30 seconds for the following exercises:

Shoulder tap & Rocking chair

Mountain climber

Reverse lunge

Heel tap

Plank jacks