Top 3 new shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video for March 2022

The competition is hot in the streaming wars with Amazon Prime Video delivering numerous pieces of must-watch TV this month. From a sci-fi classic returning for the modern age to one of the most popular shows in the world getting a spinoff. Where to begin though?

That's where T3 comes in. Every month we round up the latest, greatest TV series released across the streaming platform so that you can start watching quality content as soon as the weekend hits. No messing about. No scrolling for a good 20-minutes or so before deciding to watch Friends again for the umpteenth time. Just good, quality shows ready to dive into straight away.

Now just before we discuss what are the best shows to binge-watch over the coming days, it's well worth being aware that these picks have been taken directly from Amazon Prime Video UK. The majority are Amazon Originals meaning you can stream them anywhere in the world, however, if you are hungry for more entertainment, make sure to check out the best VPNs on the market so you can gain access to everything. Okay, let's go.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Boys are back... but not in the way you might expect. The hugely popular superhero series has received its first spinoff in the form of an adult animated anthology show called The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Eight episodes, all approximately 15 minutes in length, dive into the expanded world of The Boys and Vought International. Bloody, emotional and downright funny. You can't go wrong.

Talk about flashing the cash with this line-up of talent too. The series features everyone from Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz and Michael Cera to Kevin Smith, Frances Conroy and Kumail Nanjiani, alongside many, many more big names from Hollywood. It's also been confirmed by Eric Kripke (via Variety ) that the finale is canon to The Boys season three, making it essential viewing for any fans. Perfect for those that enjoyed Invincible .

Star Trek: Picard – season 2

(Image credit: Paramount)

After a bit of a bumpy start, Star Trek: Picard returns for another season and already looks to be an upgrade on the first. Set in the year 2401, retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard (played by Patrick Stewart) finds himself trapped in an alternative reality and forced to take part in the "ultimate trial" by the extra-dimensional being known as Q.

Taking notes from the mixed reception of season one, Picard offers emotion and unexpected twists from its opening episode. 10 episodes are planned to roll out on a weekly basis until May 5th with four episodes currently available to stream. Long-term Trekkies will be pleased to know that alongside the return of John de Lancie as the aforementioned and nefarious Q, Whoopi Goldberg also makes an appearance as the wise Guinan. Perfect time to catch up.

Upload – season 2

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher / Amazon Studios)

Upload is one of Amazon's flagship series and has finally returned for its second season after a near-two year gap. The sci-fi comedy from writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) follows Robbie Armell as Nathan Brown, a computer engineer graduate that dies in a car crash and gets uploaded to a virtual afterlife.

Taking place in the year 2033, Upload poses a lot of ethical dilemmas, such as speaking with the dead at their own funerals. It's quirky, interesting and plays with the technology aspect very well, such as hologram phones and 3D food printers. Season two continues this trend by introducing "prototykes", a new in-app digital baby program that once again proves Upload is unlike anything else out there.

