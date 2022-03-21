Top 3 new movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video for March 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Another month, another abundance of new movies on Amazon Prime Video to make your way through over the coming weeks. With the Oscars only around the corner, there's already lots of discussion over what will be up for the coveted Best Picture award.

One of the top contenders is available on the streaming platform this month (more on that later), but for now, we wanted to round up the most talked about and high profile movies to hit Amazon in March. From a troubled romance to a Martin Scorsese masterclass in filmmaking, there are some excellent films to be enjoyed.

It's worth noting that these picks have all been taken from Amazon Prime Video in the UK, so you might need to consider taking up one of the best VPNs on the market to be able to start streaming these movies. I recently did for HBO Max's Peacemaker and that show alone made it worth the price of admission. That said, pretty much all of Amazon's originals are available globally. Okay, with that out the way, let's jump in.

Deep Water

(Image credit: Hulu)

Amazon's most star-studded new release for the month is Deep Water, an erotic psychological thriller that sees Ben Affleck (Gone Girl) and Ana De Armas (No Time to Die) in an unconventional relationship, where the former is permitted to have numerous affairs. Soon after though, these lovers begin to disappear with the husband made prime suspect number one.

Following the whirlwind romance of both actors and several delays due to the global pandemic, anticipation has only grown to see if the pair's off-screen chemistry could be replicated onscreen. Sadly, it doesn't... even if the performances are pretty good. Critics have been quite harsh on the first film from Adrian Lyne, best known for Fatal Attraction, in 20 years. What it does have going for it though is a somewhat interesting murder mystery plot that could have been so much better if the film was allowed to breathe more.

The Wolf of Wall Street

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Martin Scorsese's biographical film about excess is one of the most entertaining films in years. It's rare to find a three-hour film where you are completely glued from start to end because you have no idea what to expect next, however, The Wolf of Wall Street does just that. Telling the story of Jordan Belfort's rise as a corrupt stockbroker, this is a story like no other. How much truth there is to all of the rampant debauchery is very much up for debate, yet it makes for one hell of a watch.

Leonardo DiCaprio puts in a brilliant performance as Belfort, constantly trying to one-up himself and go for the next best thing and avoid prison at all costs. The scene where DiCaprio suffers from a Quaalude overdose that renders him near-paralysed is as painful as it is hilarious. Fun fact: The Wolf of Wall Street holds the Guinness World Record for the most number of swears in a movie. Not one for the kids.

Spencer

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Ahead of its release on March 25th, it felt impossible not to include Kristian Stewart's Academy Award-nominated performance as Princess Diana. Set during the Christmas period when the Princess of Wales decided to call it quits with Prince Charles and leave the royal family altogether, Spencer has everything going for it. The buzz. The drama. The polarising reviews from those that either love or loathe the monarchy. It's a film that will be discussed for years.

While the story is more than familiar globally, the Pablo Larrain film manages to bring something new altogether, as well as doing what the director does best – spotlighting and empowering women throughout the ages.

