DC's Peacemaker gets a UK release date, here's how to watch the best superhero show of the last 12 months

DC's Peacemaker starring John Cena has finally been given a release date for those living in the UK – and thankfully, it's arriving much earlier than many anticipated.

As confirmed by director James Gunn, best known for making the two Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel, Peacemaker will be available to stream across Sky Max and NOW from March 22nd, 2022. This will be the entire eight-episode season, meaning you can binge-watch what is arguably the best superhero show of the last 12 months in one sitting.

The Peacemaker TV series is a spinoff of The Suicide Squad movie (the good one that was released in 2021) and follows John Cena's Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, a vigilante who believes in achieving peace whatever the cost. The character is enlisted into a black ops squad known as "Project Butterfly" but naturally things don't go to plan. It's an extremely likeable show that has some fantastic action, brilliant humour, zany characters and one hell of a soundtrack. The opening credits alone should sell you.

The wait is over UK. We've heard you and I’m thrilled to announce #Peacemaker will finally be streaming from March 2022 on @SkyTV and @NOW pic.twitter.com/h8TOrPoNm8March 9, 2022 See more

To watch Peacemaker in the UK or Ireland, you need to be Sky customer or subscribed to the Sky-owned NOW streaming service. A Now Entertainment membership can be taken up for £9.99 a month, or you could just binge-watch the whole thing during the free seven-day trial period . Whatever the case, with season 2 confirmed to be on the way, this isn't a show you want to miss out on.

Following the season finale , it was revealed that Peacemaker had become the biggest single-day performance for an HBO Max Original series ever. Additionally, its viewing figures continued to go up episode over episode, something that not even the most recent MCU series, Hawkeye , could achieve on Disney Plus.

Peacemaker stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick. The full season can be streamed across HBO Max in the US and other territories now.

It's also well worth considering getting one of the best VPNs on the market, so you don't have to avoid spoilers and wait months in advance to see new shows, such as Zendaya's Euphoria or DC's Doom Patrol.