Top 3 Galentine’s Day food and drink offers for 2022

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but you might have forgotten an equally important holiday which is all about the love that you have for your friends: Galentine’s Day.

Galentine’s Day is on February 13th and is a day to celebrate the importance of friendship. Just like Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s has loads of great food and drink deals that you and your friends can take advantage of.

Whether you’re planning a quiet sleepover or a wild night out on the town, we’ve found the top 3 restaurant offers for Galentine’s Day.

What is Galentine’s Day?

Galentine’s Day is an unofficial holiday that was created by Leslie Knope, a character from Parks & Recreation. In the second season of the show that debuted in 2010, Leslie gathered a group of her closest friends to celebrate Galentine’s Day (the episode’s name). A day of “ladies celebrating ladies” was such a wholesome idea that it became something that people actually marked in their calendars. Of course, the holiday is not just for women – anyone can celebrate it!

While it’s technically not a ‘real’ holiday, a lot of people now celebrate Galentine’s Day and many retailers and restaurants have offers and discounts running on the day.

Tapas & Wine at All Bar One

All Bar One always has Galentine’s Day offers that run from the 7th - 15th February. On the 13th, All Bar One has a Bottomless Brunch where you can properly treat yourself and your best friends to brunch and refillable drinks for just £30 per person. If you want to keep the Galentine’s love going, you and your friends can head to All Bar One on the 15th for Tapas Tuesday. If you’re a tapas fan, you’ll definitely love this offer of four small plates and wine for just £22. There are many All Bar One restaurants around the UK or you can order in if you prefer a night-in with your friends.

Check out the offers at All Bar One this Galentine’s

Mixology Classes at The Cocktail Club

Who doesn’t love going out for cocktails? For Galentine’s Day, The Cocktail Club are offering mixology masterclasses where you and your friends can learn how to make your favourite cocktails. The Cocktail Club’s bartenders will teach you all the tips and tricks of making popular cocktails and you’ll get to make (and taste) a few yourself. Their mixology classes also come with a welcome drink and is ideal for groups of 4 or more. While they’re best known for their London venue and events, The Cocktail Club has many bars around the UK. If you fancy sticking around after your mixology class, The Cocktail Club has Happy Hour everyday until 7pm.

Check out the offers at The Cocktail Club this Galentine’s

Bottomless Brunch at Revolution Bars

In the ‘Galentine’s Day’ episode of Parks & Recreation, the group were celebrating over breakfast and gifts, so why not celebrate your Galentine’s Day with bottomless brunch? Revolution Bars are well known for their bottomless brunches that are just £20 per person. They have a selection of brunch dishes and you can choose from a selection of cocktails, spirits and fizz.

Check out the offers at Revolution Bars this Galentine’s

Bonus: Virgin Experience Days

If you really want to go all out on Galentine’s Day, check out the Galentine’s Day gift ideas from Virgin Experience Days. Virgin Experience Days have many food and drink options for you and your friends, like afternoon tea, musical brunches and cocktail masterclasses. Simply type in your location and you can find some great events in your local area for Galentine’s.