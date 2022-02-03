Top 5 places to shop for Valentine's Day jewellery gifts this year

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and if you’re at a loss at what to get your other half this year, jewellery is always a great option. Jewellery is the most popular gift for Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s necklaces, bracelets or earrings, jewellery is meaningful, thoughtful and who can resist sparkles?!

Hundreds of jewellery and fashion brands are offering romantic collections for Valentine’s Day, full of diamonds, hearts, kisses and personalised pieces. With so many jewellery brands on the market, it can be difficult to narrow down the best place to shop from.

We’ve found the top 5 places to shop for jewellery this Valentine’s Day, suitable for all budgets, tastes and relationships.

Pandora

One of the most popular jewellery brands in the world, Pandora are known for their customisable collections, including charm bracelets, earrings and necklaces. Pandora is the perfect brand for Valentine’s Day with their Little Acts of Love Valentine’s Gift Sets. Their Valentine’s collection features keys and padlocks, sparkling hearts, infinity signs, colourful gemstones and silver and rose gold metals. If you’re looking for something more personal, you can start a Pandora charm bracelet set for just £99. This set includes a sterling silver bracelet and two charms, clips or safety chains. If your partner already has a Pandora bracelet, you can easily add to their set with a new charm that represents your relationship.

Goldsmiths

Luxury jewellery retailer, Goldsmiths have been in business since 1778 and have hundreds of showrooms across the UK so you can shop both in store and online. As experts in jewellery and watches, Goldsmiths offers hundreds of popular designer brands, like Cartier, Gucci, Michael Kors, Swarovski and Goldsmiths’ own brand. Diamonds are the most romantic gemstone that you can give to a loved one for Valentine’s Day and in time for the holiday, Goldsmiths has up to 50% off diamond jewellery. You can shop from diamond necklaces, earrings, bracelets and jewellery sets and prices start from £140. If you’re looking to pop the question this Valentine’s, Goldsmiths have stunning engagement, wedding and eternity rings available and if you need further assistance, you can either head into stores or start a live consultation.

Monica Vinader

If your partner loves jewellery and fashion that’s sustainable and eco-friendly, you need to check out Monica Vinader. With a focus on ethical practices, Monica Vinader creates jewellery using recycled sterling silver and gold vermeil, and sustainably sourced gemstones and diamonds. For Valentine’s Day, Monica Vinader has amazing collections for you to shop from. The Diamond Essentials collection features conflict-free deep-cut solitaire diamonds available in ring, charm, bracelet, necklace and earring form. The Monica Vinader Personalised Gifts selection is full of pendants that can be engraved with special messages, names and dates.

Thomas Sabo

Personalised jewellery shows how much love and thought you’ve put into finding your other half the perfect gift. Thomas Sabo offers stunning delicate jewellery that can be engraved, making them the perfect brand to shop for Valentine’s presents. Thomas Sabo offer engravable jewellery pieces that can be personalised with dates, statements, initials and symbols. For more subtle personalisation, you can choose bracelet or necklace charms that feature special symbols like hearts, flowers, letters and more so their personality can shine through.

H.Samuel

H.Samuel is an affordable high quality jewellery retailer that has beautiful jewellery collections for both men and women. Their heart jewellery collection features sterling silver, yellow, white and rose gold colours with heart shapes, infinity symbols and kisses. Of course, diamonds are the main stone for Valentine’s Day, as well as amethyst, the February birthstone. Lockets are also in this collection which are super meaningful pieces that you can add pictures and messages inside. Depending on your budget, you can shop for gifts under £50, £50 - £100, £100 - £250 and over £250, plus H.Samuel currently has up to 50% off select styles for Valentine’s Day.

