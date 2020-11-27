Top 3 best Black Friday massage chair deals

Let the deals flow: Retailers across the world are offering up huge discounts in the Black Friday deals, the annual sales bonanza that sees deals on pretty much everything. T3 are compiling all of the very best throughout the weekend and one area with some great deals is massage chairs.

Massage chairs broadly come in two types: actual chairs built to massage your back, which are very expensive; and back massages that attach onto whichever seat you wish. We're focused on the latter because they're much cheaper and more attainable than spending well over £1,500 on a single chair.

Everyone has probably used a massage chair, if only in a shop, and the benefits are clear, offering a relaxing experience on the fly. Some chairs deploy heat to help the relaxing process while others only use motion.

We've found the top three Black Friday deals so let's jump in...

BEST US MASSAGE CHAIR DEALS

HoMedics Shiatsu XL Was $299.99 | Now $140 | Save $159.99 (53%) at Amazon

Our top pick comes from HoMedics and their insanely good Shiatsu XL, the best massage seat cover that money can buy right now. The extra long back provides additional massaging and comfort for hard-to-reach places and there's a heat setting. View Deal

RENPHO Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Now $149.99 | Save $30 on Amazon

For roughly the same price, you can get this attractive massage chair from RENPHO that offers full neck and back massages thanks to 10 back massaging nodes, four neck nodes, and vibration in the seat. It's the real deal and very reasonably priced, too. View Deal

Zyllion Back and Neck Massager for Chair Was $249.95 | Now $179.95 | Save $70 (28%) at Amazon

Our final pick comes in a nice black design that will blend into whatever chair you put it in. There's a dedicated neck massager and an easy-to-use remote for minimal movements while using it. While it's a bit more expensive than the other two, it's almost certainly worth it in the long run. View Deal

BEST UK MASSAGE CHAIR DEALS

OUR FAVOURITE MASSAGE CHAIR HoMedics ShiatsuMax 2.0 (Grey) Was £299.99 | Now £117.55 | Save £182 (61%) at Amazon

Rated as the number one massage chair in our testing, HoMedics offer a really great massage chair with 14 massage programs, a completely adjustable design, a soothing heat option for muscles, and a fully-featured remote. View Deal

Naipo Shiatsu Back Massager Massage Chair Was £99.99 | Now £47.29 | Save £52.70 (53%) at Amazon

For something slightly cheaper, Naipo's offering is really good, with four massage heads that let you customise the massage across three zones (full, upper, and lower back), a heat option, a 10 to 30 minute timer, and a portable massage cushion. View Deal

Turejo Massage Chair Pad Was £119.99 | Now £84.92 | Save £35 (27%) at Amazon

Closing out our selections is a mid-range massage chair from Turejo, which has four massage knots at the top and bottom (pictured) for extra stress relief. The head cushion protects your neck and offers a gentler, soothing massage. There's also three vibration settings for the buttocks. Exciting stuff!

If you're in the market for a massage chair, whether as a gift for yourself or others, these three Black Friday massage chair deals are unmissable.

