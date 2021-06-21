Top 10 most popular Prime Day deals – here's what you are buying

If you hadn't noticed Amazon's Prime Day sale is well underway, and customers in the UK have been busy shopping the hundreds of thousands of deals since the sale began on Monday 21st June… but which of the best Prime Day deals have been the most popular?

There have been tens of thousands of ‘Lightning Deals’, many of which were reported on by T3. These deals are available in limited quantities, for a matter of hours, with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes.

There really has been a deal for everyone, from blockbuster iPad and console deals, to niche products most people have never heard of.

It has been a mega year for deals, with customers ordering more than 2 million deals. That's the largest number of deals in the shopping event’s 7-year history.

There have been a few stand out deals, however, and these have been the most popular products over Prime Day.

For example, there was 30-percent (or more) off Amazon smart home products, and some of the biggest Apple Watch Series 6 discounts we've ever seen.

There was also up to 80-percent on men's fragrances and we found all of the deals on products we've awarded 5-starts in our review.

And guess what, there are still a load of deals in stock!

As you can probably imagine, a lot of the best most popular products are Amazon devices, such as the Echo Dot, which is currently half price, and the Ring Video Doorbell.

You can check out the best-selling Amazon products below, but be quick Amazon's Prime Day sale ends at 23:59 on Tuesday 22nd June.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more

AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances

Currys.co.uk – Epic deals! Up to 40% off 100s of items

Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs

eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet

Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home

Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie

Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery

John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee

Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts

Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices

ASOS – big savings on clothes

Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices

Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US