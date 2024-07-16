TikTok’s viral Ninja Creami is the cheapest it’s ever been in the Prime Day sale

Love ice cream? Then you’re in luck as the TikTok-viral Ninja Creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker has hit its cheapest ever price in the best Prime Day deals .

The Amazon Prime Day sale is happening right now, and the next two days are set to be full of discounted prices on top-rated products, including home and kitchen appliances. The best deal to help you cool down and celebrate the summer is on the Ninja Creami which has been given a £50 price cut at Amazon.

Originally priced at £199.99, the Ninja Creami is now £149.99, saving you £50 on this premium and TikTok favourite ice cream maker. In my Ninja Creami review , I commented that it’s a summer must-have and far superior to other ice cream machines on the market.

This stylish and easy-to-use ice cream maker has seven pre-set programmes to choose from, including ice cream, sorbet and smoothie bowls. Comes with three tubs and the Amazon exclusive copper and black colourway.

Regarded as one of the best ice cream makers you can buy, I had the joy of testing the Ninja Creami to see if it was worth the hype – spoiler alert, it is.

While other ice cream machines can take several hours to churn up the creamiest and smoothest ice creams, the Ninja Creami takes mere minutes to make your favourite frozen desserts. Of course, you’ll need to premake your ice cream mix and freeze it for 24 hours, but once you attach it to the main device, it’s ready in five minutes tops.

The Ninja Creami has seven programmes available, including ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, sorbet, smoothie bowls, light ice cream and mix-ins. While it’s mostly used appliance during the summer, the Ninja Creami is incredibly versatile and can be used all year round, plus you can completely customise your creations with your ingredients of choice.

Surprisingly lightweight considering its size, the Ninja Creami is easy to use and manoeuvre around your kitchen. It also comes with three dessert tubs which can hold up to 1.4-litres each, so you can make plenty of ice creams, milkshakes and other desserts at a time.

