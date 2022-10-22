Three SIM only deal offers 250GB data for just £10 a month

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The cost of living crisis is getting harder and harder, especially as we get closer to the festive season. Many monthly costs have risen significantly, including phone contracts, so switching to the best SIM only deals (opens in new tab) can help you save money each month and cut your bills in half.

One of the best mobile phone and network providers to shop for cheap SIM only deals (opens in new tab) is Three. Right now, Three is offering its popular 250GB data SIM only plan for half price for 6 months, as well as its other data plans.

The 250GB data SIM only deal from Three offers 250GB data, unlimited texts and minutes for just £10 a month. It has no upfront fees and comes with a 24 month Advanced Plan contract length. For this plan, the first 6 months of your contract is half price and once you hit the seventh month, you pay £20 for the remainder of your contract.

If you’re a new Three customer, Three Advanced Plans offer data, texts and minutes, and come with a range of premium extras. These extras include 5G ready at no extra costs, roaming and personal hotspots, and you can use the Three+ rewards apps for exclusive offers at restaurants, cinemas and concert tickets.

All Three SIM only plans (opens in new tab) are half price for 6 months so you can choose how much data you need. Options start from as little as 1GB (currently just £4 a month) all the way up to unlimited data (now £12 a month). To view the 250GB data SIM only plan from Three, click the link above or keep reading for more Three SIM only deals.

(opens in new tab) 250GB data SIM only plan: £20 , £10 at Three (opens in new tab)

At Three, get the 250GB data SIM only plan at half price for the first 6 months of your 24 month contract. This plan comes with 250GB data, minutes and texts, for just £10 for the first 6 months and £20 for the rest of your contract.

If 250GB isn’t enough for you or it’s too much, Three has many SIM only deals up for grabs at half price for 6 months, including the unlimited data plan and the 100GB data plan. If you want more data, the unlimited data plan is just £12 but if you’re on a tighter budget, choose the 100GB which is currently £8. More details on these plans are below.

(opens in new tab) Unlimited data SIM only plan: £24 , £12 at Three (opens in new tab)

Get unlimited data from Three with the unlimited data SIM only plan. Now just £12 for 6 months, you get access to unlimited data, texts and minutes with no upfront costs on a 24 month contract length. If you switch to Three from another network, you can get £100 cashback when you choose the unlimited data plan.

(opens in new tab) 100GB data SIM only plan: £16 , £8 at Three (opens in new tab)

If you don’t need as much data or you’re on a tight budget, the 100GB data SIM only plan from Three is now £8 a month for the first 6 months of your contract. This deal includes 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes, 5G capability, personal hotspots and roaming.

For more SIM only deals, search through our deals widget below and filter by contract length, data amount and mobile phone provider.