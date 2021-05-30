This T3 code knocks 42% off your new Emma mattress

Emma makes our #1 best mattress, and it's already something of a bargain. At the moment, the brand is running its Emma Days sale (no, we don't know what that means either), but here at T3 we've got an exclusive code that'll bump up the discount even further. Enter the code SuperT3 at the checkout to knock 42% off site-wide at Emma. So that's 42% off the multi award-winning, five star Emma Original, as well as the Emma Hybrid and any of this brand's excellent sleep accessories too.

That's 2% more than everyone else is getting, and the code is valid until 10 June. It's very nearly the cheapest Emma mattress deal we've ever seen (there was a super-rare one-day 45% off sale in January 2020). We're big fans of Emma's products – the brand's patented breathable Airgocell foam and memory foam makes for a dreamily soft yet supportive sleep surface, and like we said before, they're also excellent value for money, even at full price.

Cheap Emma deal | 42% off at Emma with the code SuperT3

For a limited time you can knock nearly half off your bill at Emma. This code is valid on everything, including all of Emma's excellent mattresses and its sleep accessories. We especially love the memory foam Emma Original, which delivers support and comfort for an already very low price. Enter the code SuperT3 at the checkout to claim.

The Emma Hybrid sports the same makeup as the Original, but with one important addition: a layer of supportive pocket springs underneath the top Airgocell foam. That means you're getting the bounce you'd expect from a traditional, pocket-sprung mattress, as well as the support of memory foam.

It's available in the following UK sizes: Single (90x190cm), Small Double (120x190cm), Double (135x190cm), King Size (150x200cm), Super King (180x200cm).

Should I buy the Emma Hybrid or Emma Original?

Not sure whether to opt for the Emma Hybrid or go for the Original? The Original is entirely foam-based (there's a top later of breathable Airgocell foam, with supportive memory foam underneath), while the Hybrid also includes a layer of pocket springs.

If you prefer a firmer mattress, Emma suggests the Original might be a better bet. The Hybrid is a more traditional mattress, with extra bounce and an "increased sinking in feeling". Check out our full Emma Mattress review for details on the original.

