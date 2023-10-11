This sub-£750 entertainment setup will blow your mind

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, there really is no better time to do it than right now. The Amazon Prime Day sale means that loads of top tech has been reduced, with swathes of top bargains to be had.

While trawling through the best of the best for the good readers of T3, I stumbled upon something which might just be the perfect home entertainment solution. It fuses an Amazon Fire TV Omni series, with two Amazon Echo (5th Gen) speakers, to offer a massive entertainment system for less.

Right now, you can buy the whole bundle for less than £750. The 65-inch TV is just £699.99 at Amazon, while the speakers are just £21.99 each.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni: was £999.99 , now £699.99 at Amazon

Save £300 on the Amazon Fire TV Omni. You'll enjoy a 4k QLED display for bright colours, while full array local dimming ensures crisp contrast.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 , now £21.99 at Amazon

Save 60% on the latest Amazon Echo Dot. These smart speakers feature improved audio quality thanks to a new speaker design. They're also fully compatible with Alexa, for smart home capability.

Once you have all of these products – for a princely sum of £743.97 – you'll have access to one of the easiest home entertainment setups on the planet. Simply pair the two smart speakers to work with your Fire TV, and you'll enjoy enhanced audio from a stereo speaker pairing.

It's effortless to setup, making it easy for anyone to get in on the act. There's no cabling to endure, either, meaning you won't have to ruin your perfectly crafted home décor.

Of course, the speakers are only part of the story here. You'll also have a shiny new QLED TV to enjoy, too.

That will provide sumptuous picture quality, with bright colours and crisp contrast. It should be more than enough to make your favourite content from the best streaming services look better than it ever has before.

The Fire TV Ambient Experience also gives you the ability to showcase photos or works of art on the screen when it's not being used to watch content. That's a similar idea to the Samsung The Frame, and makes sure you aren't left with an unsightly black box in the middle of the room when you aren't watching TV.

Oh, and while the speakers will pair wirelessly, there's no shortage of I/O options for other devices. You'll find a comprehensive array of ports – perfect for connecting anything else you may choose to include.

Be quick though! These deals are only likely to last as long as the sale itself, which ends today.