This Nintendo Switch OLED carry case is already my best-ever Black Friday buy

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic new console and, in my mind, it deserves to be protected well and transported in style.

So that's why my first and likely best Black Friday deal purchase this year has been this Nintendo Switch OLED carry case at Amazon.

I was attracted to this Switch OLED case as it not only can carry the console securely but also multiple sets of Joy-Con controllers, loads of games, cabling and other accessories, too.

Naturally, I also liked the fact that the case is currently 53% off right now in the Black Friday sales and retailing for under a tenner.

Here's the full details of the deal:

Nintendo Switch OLED carry case: was £19.99, now £9.39

Nintendo Switch OLED carry case: was £19.99, now £9.39
This Nintendo Switch OLED carry case from Orzly is just class, coming with enough space to store the console, three sets of Joy-Cons, cables, memory cards and up to 8 game carts (excluding any actually in the console). Thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal it's now better than half price, ringing in at just £9.39.

View Deal

The case features a hard EVA shell with soft inner lining, a lid-mounted mesh carry pouch, dedicated game cart carrier and a carrying handle, too.

Basically, for the money, this is the absolute best Nintendo Switch OLED carry case on the market and I've bought it for Black Friday as it will serve me really well for my lifetime ownership of the console.

There will be no buyer's remorse, only smugness that I've got a fantastic Nintendo Switch OLED carry case for peanuts in terms of spend.

Now that's a great Black Friday deal!

To see what T3 thought of the Big N's new games console be sure to check out T3's Nintendo Switch OLED review.

