This Nespresso coffee machine bundle is the best deal I've seen ahead of Prime Day

Whether you're in the market for a new coffee machine or not, we've been seeing some pretty impressive deals pop up over the last few days. With Prime Day set to begin tomorrow, popular brands such as Nespresso and De'Longhi have had their best-selling machines discounted already, and we'd seriously recommend taking a look.

One deal that's caught my eye this morning is the Nespresso Coffee Machine Baritsa Bundle. Included is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop in white, already voted to be one of the best pod coffee machines available. There's also a Milk Frother, 2 x Nespresso Mugs, 2 x Spoons, Melozio Nespresso Coffee Pods and Chiaro Nespresso Coffee Pods. The bundle was originally priced at £199.99 (which is already a huge saving in itself) but has now been reduced to £129.99 ahead of the massive shopping event.

Take a look for yourself if you don't believe me!

Nespresso Coffee Machine Baritsa Bundle: was £199.99, now £129.99 at Amazon (save £70)

The bundle includes the Vertuo Pop coffee machine in white, Milk Frother, 2 x Nespresso Mugs, 2 x Spoons, Melozio Nespresso Coffee Pods and Chiaro Nespresso Coffee Pods.

The Vertuo Pop is one of Nespresso's more user-friendly coffee machines. Its simple one-button operation works by reading the coffee pod’s barcode and automatically adjusting the brewing settings. It can brew six different coffee cup sizes and has an attractive design that fits in with most kitchen aesthetics. Read more in our Nespresso Vertuo Pop full review if you're interested.

The Nespresso Milk Frother is also a hugely popular product, and has an RRP of £79.99 on Nespresso's website. It'll let you create the perfect frothy milk for your coffee of choice, all brought together with two Nespresso glass mugs and spoons.

