This is the one Apple app that Android users need to download

Apple's AirTags have proved extremely popular as a way to keep track of everything from your key and luggage to your pets. We've even heard stories of cars being recovered after an Air Tag was left inside.

There have also been a few less ethical uses, such as parents placing them in their kids' bags or clothing or even used to other people. If you're an Apple user, it's now easy to find out if you have another AirTag close to you, but often Android users have been left in the dark. Until now.

Tracker Direct is an Android app created by Apple for just this purpose and is available now on the Google Play store. It allows you to detect AirTags and other devices on Apple's Find My network. The app will not only alert you to the device's presence but it will tell you exactly where it is and help you identify it.

(Image credit: Apple)

While the obvious use-case here is to identify surreptitiously placed trackers about your person it also has more innocent uses. If for instance, you find an item – a bag or keys – that has a tracker on it, it will help you to reunite it with its owner.

The downside here, of course, is that anyone purposely taking your possessions can use this to scan for an AirTag and remove it so that it can no longer be tracked – which could impede one of the AirTag's best uses.

So maybe the answer here is that this is a useful app to have but not one you want to tell too many people about.