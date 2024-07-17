This best-selling Philips Hue starter kit has had a massive price cut for Prime Day

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Philips Hue smart lighting is the best way to bring light and colour into your space. The global brand already holds top spaces in our best smart light switches, best outdoor lights and best smart bulbs buying guides, and that's before the deals come into play.

Today marks the last official day of Amazon Prime Day, and there's been a huge array of wonderful deals and discounts. I was also really pleased to see some Philips Hue bargains, especially surrounding its starter kits. Starter kits are a great option for people who would like to start a smart home but aren't too sure where to start, and I've explained why in which Philips Hue smart lighting bundle should you go for.

If you're interested, then let me share with you one of the best deals I've found so far. Amazon has reduced its best-selling starter kit from £109.99 to an incredible £67.99. That's almost 40% off!

Philips Hue Starter Kit (white and colour ambience smart bulbs 2 pack + Hue Bridge): was £109.99, now £67.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to kickstart your smart home, everything you need is included in this starter kit. Simply connect your Bridge to your router, screw in your new Philips Hue lights and control your smart home lighting via the Philips Hue official app.

This Philips Hue Starter Kit comes with two white and colour ambiance LED smart bulbs and the Hue Bridge. Once the bulbs are set up, they can be easily controlled via the Philips Hue app and with simple voice commands.

Secondly, the Hue Bridge is designed to let users control their Philips Hue smart lights from home or anywhere else in the world where you have an Internet connection. Whilst it's not a necessary component of the Philips Hue smart home setup, it certainly allows you to unlock a lot more features as opposed to not having one. Make sure you check out our guide to the Hue Bridge and what it does to find out more.

Still wanting a bargain but looking for something a bit cheaper? Check out these Philips Hue alternatives.