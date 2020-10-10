This Amazon Prime Day-beating deal knocks up to 35% off ALL Otty mattresses

It's nearly Amazon Prime Day, which is historically an excellent time to snap up an excellent cheap mattress deal... but OTTY has jumped the gun and is offering an excellent discount already. Right now there's up to 35% off all OTTY mattresses when you buy direct.

OTTY makes some absolutely excellent products, with the OTTY Hybrid snagging a coveted spot in our best mattress ranking. The current sale knocks a big chunk off all three mattresses in the OTTY range: the popular classic OTTY Original Hybrid, its (already purse-friendly) sibling the OTTY Essential, and the new eco-friendly OTTY PURE, made with UK's first bamboo memory foam with charcoal infused layers.

Missed this deal? Head to our dedicated OTTY discount codes and deals page for the best current offer.

OTTY Hybrid mattress | Get up to £200 off | Now from just £299

The award-winning OTTY Hybrid combines layers of supportive pocket springs with comfortable foam, and has a temperature regulating top layer to prevent you from overheating.View Deal

OTTY PURE Hybrid | Save up to £225 | Now from just £299

The PURE is OTTY's latest mattress, a hybrid that's luxurious and eco friendly at the same time. The bamboo memory foam with charcoal-infused layers is antibacterial, odour-eliminating, moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating. It also includes the tallest springs in the OTTY range, to give excellent support.

OTTY Essential Hybrid | Save up to £245 | Now from just £243.75

If you're on a very tight budget, the cheapest in the range is the Essential – and you'll struggle to find a cheaper hybrid with this offer. It's similar to the Original, but shallower and with fewer springs. Still an excellent option. View Deal

Not sure if OTTY is right for you? See out how it compares to other leading brands in our OTTY vs Emma head-to-head and our Otty Hybrid vs Simba Hybrid face off.