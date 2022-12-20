These instant gifts are here to save your Christmas giving

Christmas is now just days away, so you've missed the chance to get anything delivered that's in our Christmas Gift Guide, and who has time to actually go to the shops? If you've still got people to buy for, fear not! As there are lots of presents you can buy online and print out in seconds.
Whether it's that secret Santa in a few hours or present swapping with the family in the morning, you can still produce something impressive that looks like you've really made an effort. Of course, if you really don't know what to buy, you can always opt for a seasonal gift card or voucher, but if you want something more heartfelt, these instant gifts are the way to go.
Experiences and events rule when it comes to instant gifting. You can also look at a range of subscription options, from magazines to vinyl to clothing. Here are some of our favourite options available to order now.
Best instant gifts for 2022
Driving the Mercedes AMG 63 around the track at Mercedes World in Weybridge, Surrey is an experience that every driving fan will love. Prices start from just £99 for 30 minutes up to £500 for a half-day.
The ultimate romantic flight (as long as they're not afraid of heights), Virgin's hot air balloon flights are available at locations across the country, with prices starting from £260 for two, depending on day and time.
Has someone you know always wanted to learn to play the guitar (or bass or ukulele)? Well, now they can with the help of Fender's dedicated app. The subscription service costs £9.99 or £89.99 a year, so you can gift someone a membership that will have them striking the right chord in no time.
If you know someone looking to build their vinyl collection, a subscription to a vinyl of the month club is hard pressed to beat (sorry). Wax and Stamp costs from £27 a month and gives the subscriber two records (one album and one EP) each month.
You like a drink but can you really mix your drink? These Mixology courses guide you through the concepts of cocktail making and let you create four drinks of your own (that you can then enjoy). The courses are available in cities across the UK with prices from £75 per person.
Here's a way to ensure that this person doesn't always turn up in that same old outfit. Stitch Fix allows you to set your own monthly budget (plus a £10 admin fee). It will then send you clothes to try on and buy if you like them – or send back if you don't. Maybe not the easiest to buy for someone, unless you're willing to trust them with your credit card details, but good for close family.
As a member of The Wine Society, you can buy a wide range of quality wines buy the bottle or the case, delivered to your door. Membership is just £40 and gives you £20 off your first order.
What better gift than the world's most essential tech and lifestyle upgrade advice delivered right to you? T3 magazine is filled with reviews of the hottest new gadgets, as well as incredible technology you've never heard of, but you need to know. It's the perfect gift, whether that's for someone else or just for yourself… and you can get it now at a special price from just £2.62 an issue!