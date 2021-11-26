I'm a fitness writer and these are the Black Friday deals I’m buying this year

Looking at the best Black Friday deals all day is a risky business. Eventually, even if you don't want to, you'll end up comparing deals to each other and stop asking yourself the real question, "Do I need this in the first place?". Of course you do! It's such a good deal. Unmissable, even. Treat yourself.

This was precisely the thought process I went through before I purchased the below products. And although I was adamant about not getting a lot of fitness stuff this Black Friday, I ended up buying workout gear and shoes, the latter of which I really don't need as I have dozens of running shoes at home.

Aaaaaaaaanyway, as well as getting stuff for myself, I bought Christmas presents for my peeps, too, something you might want to consider doing as not only this will help you stress less in December, but you'll end up spending less too. Winner winner, chicken dinner!

What made the cut this year? Have I purchased those awesome-looking Monster, Inc. Adidas shoes I said I would if they were on offer? How about discounted barbells? Gymshark tank tops? How about the Garmin Venu 2?

adidas x Disney Monsters, Inc. Stan Smith

Adidas Disney's Monsters, Inc. Stan Smith: was £90, now £63 at Adidas

Ever wish you could wear Sulley's fur from Disney's Monsters, Inc. on your feet? If so, you're in luck! This Stan Smith variation is pure Disney magic. Better still, these shoes are made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. 50% of the upper is recycled content and contains no virgin polyester. Made with vegan alternatives to animal-derived ingredients or materials.

STATUS? Bought!

Gymshark Bold Stringer: was £25, now £20 at Gymshark Gymshark Bold Stringer: was £25, now £20 at Gymshark

This slim-fit stringer has a racerback shape and a scooped neckline so you can make a statement every time you walk in the gym. The textured back print and Gymshark logo to the chest will help drive home the message that you take lifting seriously.

STATUS? Gymshark has a flat rate of £3 delivery charge so I'd need to add more in the basket to make this a worthwhile purchase.

ZHIYUN Smooth-X Gimbal: was £39.99, now £29.99 at Amazon ZHIYUN Smooth-X Gimbal: was £39.99, now £29.99 at Amazon

This cheap and cheerful gimbal from Zhiyun is perfect for content creators on a budget. The telescopic grip allows for taking selfies easier and you can switch between portrait and landscape mode with a press of a button. Apply the £10 off voucher on the product page.

STATUS? Bought this for my son as he's really into creating his own little videos for Youtube.

RØDE Wireless GO - Wireless Microphone System: was £185, now £165.38 at Amazon RØDE Wireless GO - Wireless Microphone System: was £185, now £165.38 at Amazon

Rode's Wireless GO is lightning in a bottle: it combines incredible sound quality with superb user experience. Just clip the received on your camera and the transmitter to your belt and you're ready to go! Up to 70m range, built-in rechargeable batteries that last up to 7 hours.

STATUS? Seriously considering getting one, although it's not a massive discount. I do need a reliable microphone for shooting videos though...

Mirafit M210 Half Power Rack: was £249.95, now £199.95 at Mirafit Mirafit M210 Half Power Rack: was £249.95, now £199.95 at Mirafit

If you take lifting at home seriously, you need an M210 Half Power Rack. Using this power rack, you can perform a range of exercises including squats, bench presses and pull-ups. The adjustable design has 16 levels and comes complete with UHMW lined J-Cups.