Here's what the T3 team are buying in the Black Friday sales

Black Friday Week is officially here! At T3, we’ve been reporting on all the deals and sales from this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, and we’re confident that we’ve found the best prices for our readers.

In addition to helping our readers find amazing deals, the T3 team have also been putting together our own wish lists to get great discounts in preparation for Christmas.

This week, the T3 team will be working hard to find you all the best deals from top retailers – visit our deals page for the latest discounts and releases. To see the T3 team’s top picks from this year’s Black Friday sales, keep reading for more.

Paul Douglas, Content Director: It’s not the most glamorous Black Friday purchase but this year I have my eye on the Gtech Multi MK2 which is currently priced at £149.99 but has dropped to £120 a few times at Amazon. I want it to do two things: replace a little Vax Gator handheld vacuum cleaner for spot cleaning; and to use in place of a bigger Miele cylinder vacuum cleaner for small jobs such as stairs and furniture. I’m being optimistic and hoping it’ll drop to £100 in the Black Friday sales, at which point I’ll snap it up. I’m currently watching it at Amazon , Gtech.co.uk and Argos and I’ll go for whoever is cheapest on Friday 26th November so I can have it for the following Saturday.

Mat Gallagher, Managing Editor (US): After my Apple AirPort Time Capsule died a couple of years ago, I've been making do with a series of external hard drives for my backups. This Black Friday though, I'm looking to invest in a new network storage device. I want something with at least dual drive slots, so I can set it up in RAID 1 – that way, if one disk dies, I've still got a second copy. It should also allow me to swap the disks for larger ones as my needs grow. I'm looking at the Synology 2 Bay NAS DiskStation right now, but the one I buy will depend on the best discounts.

Rob Jones, Deputy Editor: Over the last few Black Fridays I've been buying one thing in the sales – Philips Hue colour-changing light bulbs. I've been slowly equipping most rooms in my house with them and, due to sizable price cuts on them on Black Friday, I've done so for much cheaper than usual. Unfortunately I've only got my kitchen and dining room left to do now, and those rooms take spot bulbs, which are rarer in terms of discounts. Regardless, I'll be keeping my eyes peeled for Philips Hue White Ambiance Spotlight bulbs on offer, as well as any notable Hue accessories such Smart Buttons , Smart Switches and Smart Lightstrips . My house will be the smartest and most well lit home in the UK!

Duncan Bell, Lifestyle Editor: As my kitchen is now completely full of gadgets for cooking rice, slicing ham, mixing dough, dicing, chopping and juicing veg, I thought I had reached peak cook-tech and there was no more room at the inn. However, my head has recently been turned by the Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid. This game-changing multi-cooker is an air fryer and a pressure cooker but unlike most such devices it only has one lid. It's also a steamer, a steam oven, an oven and a hob. So it seems like the logical thing to do is to get rid of my oven and hob, cook everything in the Foodi Max and gain valuable extra cupboard space for yet more cooking gadgets. There's also a sweet Black Friday deal to be had on it right now at Amazon .

Matthew Bolton, AV & Smart Home Editor: I'm T3's resident board game fiend, so I'll be looking for some new games to play over the Christmas break in the Black Friday sales – there's been some good board game offers already . It's also usual for me to come out of Black Friday with at least one Lego package arriving on my doorstep, despite my best efforts.

Spencer Hart: Style & Travel Editor As much as I'd like to spend Black Friday filling my house with cut-price technology and designer clothing, you know, exciting stuff, I'm instead keeping a keen eye trained on wood flooring retailers as I'm currently redecorating my house. I'm also on the lookout for a portable 2TB or 4TB SSD to store a backup of all my photos on. My Black Friday certainly won't be the most stylish, but at least it's practical. It's worth noting that a lot of Black Friday sales are already on, so I have bought some smart bulbs from Hive and some clothing from Inamorata and Uniqlo .

Ruth Hamilton, Outdoor & Wellness Editor: This Black Friday, I’ve decided to bite the bullet and buy a new TV. I’ve been making do for some time, but the fact of the matter is you can only really see the screen from very specific angles, and the sound is so all over the place that I’ve taken to having subtitles up permanently. I have some vague specs in mind (43”, 4K will probably be fine) but other than that I will be consulting T3’s best TV guide for advice, and keeping a beady eye on this TV deals post for the current best offers. It’s not unlikely that I’ll also end up getting tempted into purchasing a sound bar, but let’s see how my resolve holds out.

Troy Fleming, Deals Editor (US): While this may not see a discount this Black Friday, my eye has been on this Bear Archery Super Kodiak Recurve Bow . After shooting a compound bow for some time, I've been hoping to get into recurve setups and this looks to be a great value buy. Let's just hope it goes on sale before the holiday season is over. If not, there looks to be some pretty good recurve bow combo setups on sale that might do the trick.

Yasmine Crossland, Reviews Writer: A problem I have at home is that I have so many connected devices and my bedroom is a bit of a Wi-Fi dead zone, so this Black Friday I'll be keeping my eye out for deals on one of the best mesh networks . In an ideal world, I'd be able to pick up the Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 but I'm keeping my options open. I'm hoping that some of the best Nintendo Switch games will be discounted as well – I'll definitely buy a couple of those if they are.

Matt Kollat, Fitness & Nutrition Writer: Although my home is already overrun with fitness equipment, there is no way I'm not buying some more this Black Friday. I'm currently eyeballing the Mirafit Coloured Rubber Olympic Hex Plates (2 x 15 kg), now £25 off. Or maybe I just get the whole set and save hundreds of pounds!? One of my favourite sports wearables, the Garmin Venu 2 , is the cheapest ever for Black Friday and I can get it directly from Garmin, even better. The Gymshark Power Stringer deal is too good to be missed; I always wanted one of those and now I can finally justify buying one. An item I hope will be cheap for Black Friday is the Disney's Monster Inc Stan Smith by Adidas . I mean, just look at it. Beautiful.

Matthew Forde, Staff Writer: This Black Friday, I plan on picking up a 2TB SSD to expand my storage for my PS5. With file sizes for live service games – such as Apex Legends and Marvel's Avengers – it's a necessity at this point. Finally, I no longer need to delete games from my dashboard, instead being able to jump into whatever I want when I want. I might also try and snag a James Bond Blu-Ray collection , if the price is right.

Bethan Girdler- Maslen, Deals Writer: Living in a one-bed flat means I don’t have a huge amount of space to buy anything too big. So instead I’m sticking to smaller gadgets and gifts from this year’s Black Friday sales. I’ve been wanting to update my haircare routine for a while, so I’m going to treat myself to the BaByliss Air Style 4-in-1 Hair Styler . This styler has multiple attachments to smooth, curl, dry and volumise hair, and it’s currently 40% off at Amazon right now. With Christmas gifts in mind, I’ve also got my eye on the Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush and some beautiful jewellery pieces from Missoma .

