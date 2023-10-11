These are 11 things you already use that are now on sale for Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Today is the last day you can shop the Prime Big Deal Days sale. I’ve been scouring the sale and have found 11 items you use everyday around the house that are now far cheaper than ever before, helping you restock your essentials for a fraction of the price.

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days sale

Sales like Amazon Prime Day are the best time to stock up on household essentials, like batteries, dishwasher tablets, coat hangers, cleaning supplies and much more. Amazon even has its own Amazon Basics Store where you can shop by room to find cheap deals on must-have supplies to keep your home clean, tidy and organised.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best household essential deals to shop in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Amazon Basics AA Alkaline Batteries: was £46.24 , now £36.73 at Amazon

Restock your battery supply with 21% off the Amazon Basics AA Batteries in the Prime Day deals. The best deal I’ve found on batteries is on this pack of 200, but you can also find low prices on 40, 150 and 300 battery packs.

Dettol Antibacterial Biodegradable Surface Cleaning Disinfectant Wipes: was £10.50 , now £7.19 at Amazon

The Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleaning Wipes are now under £8 in this cheap essentials deal. These disinfecting and antibacterial wipes deliver fast hygienic cleaning that work across all surfaces, particularly kitchens and bathrooms. This bundle deal comes in three packs of 110 wipes, giving you 330 wipes in total for just £7.19.

Fairy Platinum Plus Dishwasher Tablets: was £21.39 , now £18.15 at Amazon

Now just £18.15, the Fairy Platinum Plus Dishwasher Tablets expertly clean your dishes and keep the inside of your dishwasher sparkling and disinfected. This deal gives you 100 tablets for cheaper and each tablet has a fresh lemon scent.

Febreze 3Volution Air Freshener Plug-in Diffuser Refills: was £36 , now £17.10 at Amazon

The Febreze 3Volution Air Freshener Refills are a must-have in my house and they’re now better than half price in the Prime Day 2 sale. These diffuser refills are easy to change and add a cotton fresh smell to your home. In total, you get six refills of 20ml each.

Ariel All-in-One Platinum Laundry Detergent Capsules: was £36 , now £24.55 at Amazon

Get 32% off the Ariel All-in-One Platinum Pods in the Prime Day deals. These washing liquid laundry detergent tablets offer tough stain removal for extra hygiene and freshness. This pack of 120 capsules gives you 120 washes in one bag.

Amazon Brand Presto! Jumbo Kitchen Rolls: was £23.15 , now £17.20 at Amazon

The Presto! Jumbo Kitchen Rolls from Amazon are now under £18 for Prime Day. Strong and absorbent, these kitchen rolls come in a pack of 12 and are designed to have more sheets per roll than other competitors.

Duck Toilet Fresh Discs: was £15 , now £7.97 at Amazon

Save 47% on the Duck Toilet Fresh Discs at Amazon. In the pack of five, you get the holder and six discs to keep your toilet and bathroom clean, hygienic and smelling fresh.

Utopia Home 50 Velvet Coat Hangers: was £27.99 , now £19.49 at Amazon

Running out of coat hangers? The Utopia Home 50 Velvet Coat Hangers are now 30% off in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. These hangers have 360-degree swivel hooks, tie bars and are non-slip and heavy duty.

Gillette Fusion5 Razor Blade Refills: was £26.99 , now £19.07 at Amazon

If you own the Gillette Fusion5 razor, stock up on blade refills with this cheap deal for Prime Day. This pack of 11 includes anti-friction razor blades and are easy to clip onto your razor for a comfortable, sharp shave.

Oral-B Pro Cross Action Electric Toothbrush Heads: was £43.49 , now £21.99 at Amazon

Save £21.50 on Oral-B Pro Cross Action Electric Toothbrush refills in the Prime Day 2 sale. The pack of 10 brush heads have X-shape angled bristles for deeper cleaning and better plaque removal for a clean and healthy smile.