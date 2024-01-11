There's a cheaper Steam Deck rival coming that also runs SteamOS

Ayaneo has been extremely busy of late. The Chinese manufacturer has launched a swathe of gaming handhelds and other devices over the last few months, in different shapes and sizes.

Now it's announced a "budget" gaming handheld which, it claims, will be the first non-Valve product to run on SteamOS.

The Ayaneo Next Lite will be a trimmed back version of the company's existing Next and Next Pro devices. It'll share similar build quality and "texture", while "lowering the entry barrier". That means it'll be cheaper than its stablemates – The Next launched at just under $1,300 – and closer to, if not cheaper than, the Steam Deck.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

Pricing will be announced later today (Thursday 11 January 2024) when subscriptions open, but we hope it'll start around the $350 - $400 price point.

Ayaneo is yet to reveal specifications for its "value-for-money" option, but has said that it uses Next Grip ergonomic handles for comfort while playing. It comes with a 7-inch 800p display, which keeps the cost down while offering a decent-sized playing field.

Perhaps most importantly, the Next Lite retains the Hall sensing joysticks of its older siblings for greater accuracy and zero stick drift.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

There will also be a mighty 47Wh battery inside for hours of playtime, plus X-axis linear motors. And we'd be hugely surprised if the handheld doesn't feature Ryzen 7 processing of some kind... albeit not the most powerful version (to keep the cost down).

We'll find out more later today when the full pre-order pages open.

As for the other devices Ayaneo has announced lately, the Flip KB and Flip DS – with the latter inspired by the Nintendo DS – should soon be available to order too.

The clamshell devices could really shake up the sector, especially with the Flip KB including a full keyboard and fingertip mousepad, as well as the usual thumbstick controls.

We'll bring you more on those too, when the duo finally go on sale on Indiegogo.