If you thought the Nintendo DS concept was dead, think again

The Ayaneo Flip DS portable PC is heavily influenced by Nintendo's classic handheld

Ayaneo Flip
(Image credit: Ayaneo)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

After previously teasing a new clamshell gaming handheld, Chinese specialist Ayaneo has revealed that there will be a second device in the range – something that looks rather familiar.

It doesn't take a hardened Nintendo fan to point to the influence behind the Ayaneo Flip DS. That's because, like the Japanese gaming giant's classic portable console of a similar name, it has dual screens.

In contrast to the regular Ayaneo Flip (now named Flip KB) the alternative clamshell doesn't feature a QWERTY keyboard. You get that second screen instead which is touch-enabled.

To be honest, we're not entirely what it'll be used for. It could work as a touchpad for better control of games that require a mouse, or it could be activated by a Nintendo DS / 2DS / 3DS emulator perhaps. Either way, it's nice to see something new coming to the current handheld gaming sphere – even though it's, ahem, technically old.

Ayaneo Flip

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

Liliputing claims to have received the details via a "leak" from Ayaneo itself. It has also learned that both Flip models will have a 7-inch main display that's capable of a 120Hz refresh rate.

We already knew that the Flip devices will be powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, but now also that they'll feature Radeon 780M integrated graphics.

As we've mentioned before, the Ayaneo Flip KB and DS are likely to be Windows 11 based and therefore have the potential to run Steam, Epic Games Store and Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, they'll also run Ayaneo's own proprietary OS on top, in the form of AyaSpace 2.0 which presents an easier to use interface to get straight to your games.

This is common on most of the company's handhelds, the others operate on Android.

As for price, it's anyone's guess at the moment as Ayaneo hasn't yet launched either of its new handhelds. It's still in the process of releasing the Ayaneo Slide at present – another device with a keyboard, but with a screen that slides upwards.

We'll let you know when we find out more though. It certainly makes the handheld gaming market a bit more interesting, that's for sure.

CATEGORIES
Gaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest