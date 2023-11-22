Theragun's Black Friday sale has BIG price cuts but hurry, they won’t last!

Black Friday may not be until the end of the week, but plenty of brands have jumped on the bandwagon early. For those looking for the best Black Friday fitness deals, specifically on recovery tools, you're in luck, as Therabody, who are renowned for their Theragun range, have started their sale early in the US and UK. Even better news, it's their biggest one yet!

Here at T3 we've tested many of the Theragun products for soothing away tired and achy muscles, from the Theragun Pro (5th gen), to the Theragun Mini. They've always come out on top, which is why we've always given them four or five stars. I also own the Theragun Elite and I can confirm that's pretty awesome too, so much so that I struggle to actually get it back off of my powerlifting partner who always has sore muscles.

It's not just massage guns that Therabody offer though, they also have vibrating foam rollers for larger muscle groups, recovery boots for your legs and even smart vibration recovery balls. Check out all the great deals they're currently offering in the US and UK...

Theragun deals US

Theragun Elite: was $399, now $289 Improve muscle recovery, mobility and sleep with this ultra quiet massage gun, which has $110 off. It goes up to 2400 percussions per minute, which you can also personalise in the Therabody app. Plus the ergonomic multi grip handle makes those hard to reach areas easier to manage.



Theragun Mini: was £$199, now $149 The Theragun Mini is the smallest and lightest massage gun in the Theragun range, you can now save £40 on it. Also available in the colour black.

SmartGoggles: was $199 , now $169 Whether you need to relieve everyday stresses, headaches, or help with sleep, these goggles are for you. Just sit back and let the vibration patterns ease your body and mind. They've also been scientifically proven to improve sleep quality too.

Theragun PRO (5th gen): was $599 , now $499 In comparison to the Theragun Elite listed above, the PRO comes with a travel case, six attachment heads, has a slightly longer battery life (150 minutes) and 16mm amplitude for longer lasting relief.



Wave Roller: was $149 , now $99 If you enjoy using a foam roller, then why not upgrade it to this Theragun wave roller? It delivers powerful vibration therapy for a full-body foam rolling experience, ideal for those larger muscle groups.

RecoveryAir JetBoots: was £699 , now £649 Sit back, relax and give your legs the full recovery they need (and deserve) with these massaging air boots. They're completely wireless with the buttons on the boots themselves, so you have control right at your fingertips.



Theragun deals UK

Theragun Elite: was £375, now £249 Save £120 on this ultra quiet massage gun to improve muscle recovery, mobility and sleep. The ergonomic multi-grip makes it easy to access those harder to reach areas and it goes up to 2400 percussions per minute, which you can also personalise in the Therabody app.



Theragun Mini: was £175, now £135 Need something smaller and more compact? Try the Theragun Mini, which you can now save £40 on. It's the smallest and lightest Theragun in the range and also available in the colour desert rose.

Theragun Prime: was £275 , now £175 Save £100 on Theragun's simplest massage gun, which has customisable speed settings, an 120 minute battery life and four different head attachments.



Wave Roller: was £125 , now £65 Upgrade your foam roller with Theragun's innovative wave roller instead. It delivers powerful vibration therapy for a full-body foam rolling experience, ideal for those larger muscle groups.

RecoveryAir JetBoots: was £699 , now £649 Sit back, relax and give your legs the full recovery they need (and deserve) with these massaging air boots. They're completely wireless with the buttons on the boots themselves, so you have control right at your fingertips.



Don't forget to check out these other Black Friday deals, including these cheap Fitbit deals, cheap Bowflex deals and cheap Garmin deals.