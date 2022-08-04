The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 could be getting a massive power boost

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With just days to go before the Samsung Unpacked event, we've got a pretty good idea of what it and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will look like and what features they'll have. But that doesn't mean there isn't time for a few last-minute leaks, and this latest one is a good one.

According to leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) on Twitter, the Galaxy Watch 5 will have a USB-C 10W fast charger capable of delivering 45% charge in 30 minutes. As the Galaxy Watch 5 is getting a bigger battery, that suggests a significant power boost.

That's not all. SnoopyTech has also got their hands on what appear to be genuine price lists for Canada, so we've got a good idea of what the different models will cost.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro prices

According to the leak, the prices for the Galaxy Watch 5 in Canada will be $349 for the 40mm Watch 5, $389 for the 44mm and $559 for the 45mm Watch Pro. In US dollars that works out as $271, $300 and $435 respectively; the UK equivalents are £223, £248 and £357. That's within a few pounds/dollars of the Galaxy Watch 4 price, which starts at £219 in the UK and £239 in the US.

We don't have much longer to wait until we get the full picture: Samsung's launch is on the 10th of August and is also expected to feature the latest models of its best foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

I'm looking forward to the event: the phones and the watch are all really interesting products, and while folding phones probably aren't the best Android phones for most people – they're still very much a premium product with a price tag to match – Samsung's folding phones have come a long way from their initial, fairly unspectacular beginnings.