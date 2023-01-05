The Samsung Galaxy A14 gets a brilliant hardware upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung may be better known for its S-series of phones, like Samsung Galaxy S22, but they still have a lot to offer in other areas. So, while everyone waits in anticipation of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, the Korean tech giant has quietly unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14.

We're big fans of the Samsung A-series here at T3. We reviewed the slightly more premium Samsung Galaxy A53 last year, and revelled in how much phone you got for a relatively meagre sum.

The A14 follows a similar path, offering a bargain package that looks a shoe-in for best cheap phone. It comes with a 6.6-inch display that is upgraded to FHD+ resolution, and features a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. There's also an upgraded front facing camera, with a 13MP sensor to take care of all of your selfie needs.

A MediaTek 700 chip is rumoured to be powering things, with 4GB of RAM. Storage is boosted to 128GB on this model, and there's a MicroSD card slot that allows you to add up to an extra 1TB if needed. Plus, there's expected to be a 5,000mAh battery on-board, which should be more than enough to keep you powered all-day.

It comes as more details of the Google Pixel 7a were unveiled, showing off another bargain handset. That device also features a 90Hz adaptive display, and will benefit from some of the features that made the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro so popular this year.

This year is shaping up to be a fantastic one for Android phones. At the top end, the aforementioned S23 and Pixel ranges look set to vie with the OnePlus 11 and the Vivo X90 Pro+ in one of the closest run battles of modern years.

This release proves that it's not just the top end where competition is fierce, though. Keep your eyes peeled for local pricing in due course.