The Garmin running watch and Fitbit deals we expect to see on Amazon Prime Day 2021

What running watch and Fitbit fitness tracker deals should you expect on Amazon Prime Day? As good luck would have it, we have seen enough Prime Days in our lives to have a pretty good idea what running watches and trackers we’ll see amidst the Amazon Prime Day deals.

We dug through our archives and looked at this year's new releases to determine which running and sports watch models are most likely to see a price cut this year. These will certainly include some Garmin deals and Fitbit deals , as they are the market leaders by some way, but we think there will be deals from other brands too.

Thanks to magical widgets, you’ll always see the best prices based on your location so you don’t have to scroll through all those useless deals at Amazon: the best have already been selected for you. As you probably know, Amazon Prime Day 2021 will happen on the June 21-22. To find out what Prime Day running watch deals you can expect on that day (those days), let’s get right into it.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Fenix 6

The Garmin Fenix 6 was one of the most heavily discounted Garmin watches last year on Amazon Prime Day and we expect to receive a price cut this year too. The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is an amazing outdoor watch that triples up as a running and triathlon watch . Not to mention, it has been out for a year and a half so it’s very likely it'll get a discount.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Forerunner 45

Now that the Garmin Forerunner 55 is out, the Forerunner 45 will definitely get cheaper for Amazon Prime Day 2021. It was around one-third off last year, we assume you'll likely to save at least the same amount this year.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Instinct

The Garmin Instinct was one of the most popular watches last Amazon Prime Day and also on Black Friday, it would be unimaginable not to see an offer on it this year. We expect it to be around 40% off, possibly, which is a great saving on this amazing outdoor watch. If we’re lucky, we might even see a Garmin Instinct Solar deal too.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin vivoactive 3

The vivoactive 3 is a more affordable version of the amazing Garmin Venu 2 , in a sense that both watches cater for casual users as opposed to hardcore runners like the Forerunner series. It was heavily discounted last year, it would be very surprising if it didn’t receive a discount this year. There is a chance that even the vivoactive 4 might get cheaper too.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Inspire HR

Both the fitbit Inspire and the Inspire HR have received a discount last Amazon Prime Day and we’re sure Amazon is keen on shifting its stock of these not-so-current fitness trackers . The Inspire HR is still mostly fine, even in 2021, especially if you need a cheap fitness tracker pronto.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 will definitely see a discount this year, as it did last year, along with the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense. These models often see discounts and we expect them to be 25-30% cheaper for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

(Image credit: Polar)

Polar Vantage M

Now that the Polar Vantage M2 is out, the Vantage M will most likely get discounted for Amazon Prime Day 2021. It was also around 40% cheaper last year too.

(Image credit: Polar)

Polar Vantage V

There were no Polar Vantage V deals last year on Amazon Prime Day but now that the Polar Vantage V2 is out, it would make no sense if the Vantage V wasn't discounted for Amazon Prime Day this year.

(Image credit: Suunto)

Suunto 7

Suunto’s Wear OS-powered running watch, the Suunto 7 , was over £100 cheaper last year for Amazon Prime Day, we assume it’ll be the same this year too. This is a fabulous watch that has been tweaked significantly since its release.

(Image credit: Suunto)

Suunto 9

And last but not least, now that the sleeker Suunto 9 Peak is available, the Suunto 9 will possibly get a discount for Amazon Prime Day, although it wasn’t discounted last year. Get it while it’s hot!