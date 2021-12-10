The new Wonder Women game trailer announcement left out the best part

A new Wonder Woman game was announced as part of The Game Awards 2021 with Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions heading up development. The brief teaser trailer unveiled gave us a look at the design of Diana Price alongside hints at the narrative.

The single player open-world action game will take place in Themysicira and include a new story set within the DC universe. Diana will be tasked with uniting her Amazon family as well as the humans in their fight against the modern world. Very little was shown during the 41-second clip with arguably the most interesting part surfacing afterwards.

This interesting tidbit is that the game will be powered by Monolith's heavily revered Nemesis System, allowing Diana to make connections with allies and enemies throughout the game, all of which bring their own consequences. The Nemesis System was first introduced by the studio in 2014's Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, before then again being utilised in 2017's Middle Earth: Shadow of War.

Check out the teaser trailer for Wonder Woman below:

"At Monolith Productions, we believe in the power of player-driven storytelling to unite people. The stories our players share inspire us every day, and we are honoured to take players on a unique personal journey, driven by the values embodied in Wonder Woman,” said Monolith Productions studio head and vice president David Hewitt in a press release sent to T3.

"The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and we’re excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play."

After the success of Wonder Woman in 2017 (played by Gal Gadot), a video game based upon the superhero felt inevitable. There's a lot of great influences that can be pulled from the comics, while Monolith definitely has the capability of putting together something great. Hard to say how it will turn out at this point but I'm very excited to see more.