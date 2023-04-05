The Google Pixel Tablet just showed up in an FCC listing

That means we've got some spec information about the upcoming Android tablet

Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
Since the end of last year, Google's Pixel range of devices has gone from strength-to-strength. The release of new models like the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, combined with forays into the world of smartwatches with their Google Pixel Watch, has grown the presence of the Pixel range substantially.

And they show no signs of slowing down. We've heard a lot about an entry into foldable phones, with the Google Pixel Fold. Alongside that, Google have teased plans for a Google Pixel Tablet, which works in a novel way.

The tablet can be magnetically attached to a stand, effectively turning it into a digital home hub, when not being used in a traditional way. It's a brilliant solution. From Google's own statistics, around 80% of the time, tablets are stay-at-home devices, so having a place to mount it when not in use should help to minimise clutter.

Now, the Pixel Tablet has been spotted in an FCC listing (opens in new tab), giving us further insight into some of the features of the device. Most notable is the inclusion of ultrawide band (UWB) technology. While it has featured on Pro variants of the Pixel phones, it's been a notable admission from the standard variants.

The precision of UWB makes it great for precise location tracking, which could be handy for the smart home side of the Pixel Tablet. It should also allow apps similar to Find My to track relevant devices.

It also suggests that a launch could be imminent – we're looking at you, Google I/O. Generally, certification like this is a good sign that things are no more than a few months away, making it increasingly likely that Google will demonstrate the product at their next launch event.

