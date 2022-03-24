The Echo Show 5 drops to its cheapest ever price at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Smart displays have become an essential part of many homes around the world. Whether it’s video calling your friends or controlling your other smart home devices, a smart display can massively improve your home and make daily tasks much easier.

If you’re looking for a smart display for your home, the Echo Show 5 (1st gen) is currently 53% off at Amazon, taking it from £79.99 down to £37.99.

During March, there have been tons of deals and discounts on Amazon’s own brand products, including the Kindle Paperwhite and Echo Show & Blink camera bundles. This £42 price cut on the Echo Show 5 is an incredible price and one of the best Amazon Echo Show deals we’ve found this month.

The Echo Show 5 is a compact 5.5-inch display that’s packed full of smart features and fits well into any home. While the Echo Show 5 (1st gen) isn’t the most recent version of the Echo Show, it’s still a strong smart display to start off with that caters to all your smart home needs.

Echo Show 5 (1st gen): was £79.99, now £37.99 at Amazon

In our Echo Show 5 review , we commented that it’s “smart, compact and easy to set up and the best Echo for a lot of people”. The Amazon Echo Show 5 makes voice and video calls and works with Alexa so you can control it easily with your voice. This is the cheapest price the Echo Show 5 has ever been so it’s definitely worth taking advantage of if you’re looking for a smart display.

Why you should buy the Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 comes with Alexa so you can easily customise and control it via voice assistance. The screen displays your photos and allows you to make voice and video calls to friends and family. You can also watch films and TV and listen to songs and audiobooks. The Echo Show 5 is very handy for planning and organising, as it helps you manage your calendar, make to-do lists, read recipes and get the latest news and weather updates.

The first generation of the Echo Show 5 is simple to use and packed full of features. Its small size means it fits well in any space but especially as a kitchen or bedside gadget. It’s a great basic smart display, ideal if you’re just starting to build up your smart home.