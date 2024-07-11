The Blink Outdoor is better than half price in this early Prime Day deal

The best Prime Day deals are coming up next week, but Amazon has already treated Prime members to early discounts, including price drops on its Blink and Ring smart home devices.

If you’re in the market for a new security camera, Blink is a reliable and affordable brand to look at, and right now, Amazon is offering the Blink Outdoor for better than half price in this early Prime Day deal.

View the Blink Outdoor deal at Amazon

Originally priced at £89.99, the Blink Outdoor is now £34.99, saving you £55 (61%) on this compact outdoor camera. Featured in our best security camera guide, the Blink Outdoor is an admirable petite-sized camera that has motion detection and 110-degree field of view and great value for money – and now it’s even cheaper!

To help you save money on a new security system, I’ve rounded up the best three Blink camera deals at Amazon, including both indoor and outdoor models. For more cheap prices on smart devices, check out the best Prime Day Smart Home deals for offers from Ring, Arlo, eufy, Yale and more.

Blink Outdoor: was £89.99 , now £34.99 at Amazon

Get 61% off the Blink Outdoor in the early Prime Day deals. This wire-free HD security camera has infrared night vision so you can monitor your home throughout the day and into the night. It connects to the free Blink Home Monitor app, where you can use Live View and two-way audio to see and speak to visitors.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 , now £20.99 at Amazon

The newest version of the original Mini, the Blink Mini 2 is now just £20.99 at Amazon. This plug-in camera can be used both indoors and outdoors and comes with a built-in spotlight and HD camera quality. This deal is on the indoor version, so if you want to use the Blink Mini 2 outside, you’ll also have to buy the Blink Weather Resistant Adaptor. See our Blink Mini 2 review for more details.