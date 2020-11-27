The best Sony PS5 Media Remote Black Friday deals of the day

We're incredibly excited about Sony's PlayStation 5 at T3 for a load of reasons, the main one being that it's absolutely amazing and we love it. The console itself is sleek and powerful, and all those exclusives. But no PS5 is complete without Sony's PS5 Media Remote, which has some good Black Friday deals and discounts.
The PS5 Media Remote works exactly how you'd expect: without leaving the comfort of your sofa (or bed), you can control the PS5 and select content from all of the great streaming services that are available. Above and beyond that, you can also control your TV, like switching it on and turning the volume up or down.
It might not seem like the craziest of inventions, but trust us, the PS5 Media Remote will come in handy a lot, especially as the winter evenings draw in and curling up with a good movie or TV show is all we have to do.
Need to grab a Sony PS5 as well? We're tracking all the best Black Friday deals.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money