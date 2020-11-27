The best Ring doorbell Black Friday deals of the day

(Image credit: Amazon / Ring)

Ring has been making smarter and smarter doorbells for years now and the current crop are some of the strongest, offering a huge range of features that extend far beyond simply being a doorbell. If you've been tempted in the past, now is a good time to make the leap, as Amazon is offering some heavy discounts for Black Friday.

The premise behind Ring's smart doorbells is simple: a camera records 1080p video of what's going on outside and reports back to a smartphone app when a parcel arrives, something suspicious happens, and so on. You can two-way video with the Ring unit, too, letting you greet guests before even getting to the door.

The main reason for getting a Ring is security: protecting your home when you can see everything going on by the front door is a lot easier than the alternatives and the latest generations include smart detection for suspicious activities. 

Alexa is, of course, available as standard, meaning a Ring doorbell can be controlled from any other Echo or Alexa-enabled devices in your house. It's the basis for a very smart home. 

Amazon offers a few different Ring models and we've compiled the best deals below.

