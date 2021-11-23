The best floorcare deals in the Argos Black Friday sale

The Argos Black Friday sale started last Friday, giving customers an extra week to shop their Black Friday deals . Well known for their furniture and household appliances, Argos is one of the best retailers to shop if you’re looking to update your home décor or kitchen equipment.

Floorcare is receiving one of the biggest price cuts from Argos this Black Friday. Vacuum cleaner shopping might not be the most exciting thing in the world but if you’re due an upgrade, the Argos Black Friday sale is definitely the place to look.

Popular corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaner models have been heavily discounted by up to 40%, saving you hundreds of pounds on new floorcare appliances. Brands featured in these discounts include Shark, Dyson, Henry, Bosch, Bush and more.

To shop all floorcare deals from Argos, click the link above. If you want to find out the best floorcare discounts from the Argos Black Friday sale, keep reading for more.

Top floorcare discounts from Argos

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £349.99, now £189.99 at Argos Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £349.99, now £189.99 at Argos

Upgrade your cleaning routine with the bestelling Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner from Shark. With Anti Hair Wrap technology and DuoClean floorhead, this versatile vacuum glides from hard floor to carpet while actively removing hair from the brush-roll. This cordless device bends to reach difficult areas, can store away easily and has up to 40 minutes of run time. This is the cheapest the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has ever been at Argos so be quick to snap up this deal.

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £599.99, now £439.99 at Argos Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £599.99, now £439.99 at Argos

The Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner comes with three cleaning modes and 6 additional accessories, including an automatic cleaner head and soft roller cleaner. The Dynamic Load Sensor technology automatically changes suction power and strength for different floor types. This vacuum has a run time of up to 60 minutes and the LCD screen display shows the detailed performance of your clean.

Henry HVR 160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner: was £149.99, now £99.99 at Argos Henry HVR 160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner: was £149.99, now £99.99 at Argos

While it might not be the latest model, no one can resist a Henry Hoover! The Henry HVR Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner is packed with great features, including a versatile toolkit with combi floor, dusting, crevice, brush and mattress tools, and a super-long reach rewind cable. Super versatile, the Henry easily cleans carpet, floors, stairs and even cars – plus its little face is very cute.

Bosch BCS61PETGB Serie 6 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £289.99, now £199.99 at Argos Bosch BCS61PETGB Serie 6 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £289.99, now £199.99 at Argos

The Bosch Serie 6 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is the ideal vacuum for pet owners. It picks up hair easily and can be switched to handheld so you can clean stairs and sofas. The motorised AllFloor power brush means you can use it on any floor type and the turbo function makes tackling tricky spots a breeze.