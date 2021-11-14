The best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals so far: suck up a bargain on Shark, Dyson and more

If you're looking to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, Black Friday is a good a time as any to do so. You can then spruce your home up in the run-up to Christmas, and then suck up all the needles from your perished Christmas tree. Whether it's a traditional corded vacuum cleaner – upright or cylinder – you're after, or a thrusting and modern cordless vac or stick vac, the period from Black Friday to Cyber Monday should provide rich pickings. Practically every vac brand will have deals on, and the sales will be vac-packed with vac savings.

It almost makes you wonder how people can get through so many vacuum cleaners. What are you doing to them, Britain?!

A lot of the best vacuum cleaners and best cordless vacuum cleaners are certain to show up in the best Black Friday deals amidst the hustle and bustle of the Black Friday sales. Most notably, there will definitely be big discounts on Shark vacuums, and there will also be some rare savings on the best Dyson vacs. Those who like to take a more hands-off approach to cleaning will also be able to pick up deals on the best robot vacuum cleaners and the best robot mops. There's no need to use a bot to look out for the best deals, however; you'll find them all here.

Best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals: where to look

Head straight to these online shops and we can guarantee you will find deals on Shark corded and cordless vacuum cleaners. We can say that with a lot of confidence because they all always have deals on Shark vacs, all year around.

There will also be deals on vacuum cleaners from other brands, of course, from Vax to Gtech deals and the more high-end likes of Miele. There will also be Dyson Black Friday deals, although they are a little rarer on the whole.

There are a lot of Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals on already then. Imagine what it'll be like by the time it actually is Black Friday. If you don't want to wait that long, here's a very select list of the bestest vac deals so far. There is no guarantee that anything better will be available on Black Friday itself and some of these deals will probably end before then. Don't miss out!

The best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals so far

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK Shark Duoclean NZ850UK £199, was £350, save £151 at Amazon

This is the lowest ever price on Shark's fantastic, five-star, flagship corded vac. The anti-hair wrap system actually works, a Duoclean brush makes short work of carpets and hard floors alike and the motor lifts away, turning it into a sort of cylinder vac, for doing your stairs and whatnot. An absolute steal at this price, too.

Dyson V11 Absolute Dyson V11 Absolute £449, was £599, save £15 at AO

Pound for pound this is the best Dyson cordless vac deal around at the moment. The V11 is no longer the top of their range but it's still a superb vac. A £150 saving makes it even more desirable. This deal is also on at John Lewis – see below – but AO can usually deliver faster.

Dyson V11 Absolute review – also 5 stars from us!

Henry HVR160 vacuum cleaner Numatic Henry HVR160 £99, was £139, save £40 at Currys

This is one of Henry's dinkier siblings, with a capacity of 5 litres – the standard Henry is 9l. With a full set of accessories, a 10m cable and the usual, legendary cleaning power the HVR160 is nonetheless no slouch. His happy face will cheer you up whenever you clean, as will this substantial discount at Currys, taking it below £100.

See where Henry sits in our guide to the best vacuum cleaners

